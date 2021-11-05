Tamil Nadu Cops Launch Operation 'Job Scam Clean Up' To Bust Govt Job Racket

Keeping in view the rising incidents of youngsters, who aspire to join government services, being duped of their money with fake promises, the Tiruvallur police in Tamil Nadu has launched an operation to end such job rackets.

The initiative called 'operation job scam clean up' will help youngsters lodge complaints against fraudsters. The police have urged the youth to come forward and make this move a successful one, The Times of India reported.



Those who are not willing or uncomfortable to appear personally can share their experiences on a WhatsApp number 63799 04848, police said.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, many lay-offs were seen in the country, which in turn helped such con artists target the unemployed people by sending fake appointment letters to them.

Police Warns Youth Against Fraudsters

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts examinations including Group I, Group II, Group II-A, Group III, Group IV, VAO, where candidates can apply online on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.



Police said that the aspiring youngsters could visit this official website on a regular basis and keep track of any new posts. After applying there, proper notice will be issued in due course of time regarding the examinations.



It asked the aspirants to take the examinations in a legal manner, instead of falling prey to such fraudsters. If in any doubt, it is advised to call on the helpline number provided, the police said.

