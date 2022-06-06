This Driver's Son From Uttarakhand Tops CDS Exam, All Set To Enter IMA

Himanshu Pandey, an engineering graduate from Uttarakhand's Haldwani and a son of a driver, has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination 2021. The results for the same were announced on Friday, June 3.

The 22-year-old is at the top rank to be selected for the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. A total of 142 candidates have qualified to get admission to IMA, IAF Academy, and Naval Academy, respectively.



Himanshu's father Kamal Pandey works as a driver in the private sector and mother Deepika Pandey is a homemaker. He scored 95 per cent marks in class 12 boards at ABM School, Haldwani and pursued his BTech from Dwarahat Engineering College, The Times of India reported.



This was Pandey's third attempt at CDS. He started preparing for the prestigious exam in 2017 and had cleared it twice before, but failed to qualify for the medical test due to some dental issues.



This time, he cleared both the CDS and Services Selection Board (SSB), bagging the 24th rank at IMA and 13th rank at Indian Navy Academy.



"I wanted to serve the country since childhood. There was no other option for me. I focused solely on CDS preparations and kept going even after failing to make it several times," he said, according to the above-mentioned publication.

Delighted After Seeing Results

Pandey said that he wasn't expecting rank one and was ecstatic after seeing the results.



"It was a collaborative effort and I would like to thank everyone who supported me. I want to tell everyone to believe in dreams and work hard towards them. Even in the worst scenario, a person gains valuable lessons," he said in a video message.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh congratulated all the selected candidates for their success, along with Pandey's photo.



"Congratulations to all who have successfully cleared the CDS Examination 2021 and are gearing up to join Indian Military Academy, Dehradun," he tweeted.

Another Uttarakhand Candidate Makes It To IMA

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Vinay Punetha from a village in Pithoragarh secured the 10th rank in CDS. His father Manoj Kumar Punetha, a local shopkeeper, and mother Madhavi Punetha, a homemaker, said they were elated. Punetha did his schooling from Pithoragarh and BSc in Lucknow.

While studying for his graduation, he prepared for CDS and is currently training to be a constable in Delhi Police. This was his first attempt at the exams. He has also been selected for IMA.

