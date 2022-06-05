All section
Kerala: 8 Students Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Primary School In Alappuzha District

Image Credit- Wikimedia (Representational)

Kerala,  5 Jun 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has sought a report from the concerned authorities and ordered an investigation of the case. The Food Safety Department has further sealed kitchens of the schools and anganwadis.

Eight students of a government upper primary school in the Kayamkulam region of the Alappuzha district in Kerala have been hospitalised after complaining of uneasiness due to possible food poisoning on Saturday, June 4.

The police and health department officials said that around 18 students were undergoing treatment for feeling discomfiting after consuming the mid-day meal at the government school on Friday, June 3. The police told that they are all under treatment and that their condition is stable, according to the doctor.

The police added that there are 650 students in the school. Around 575 people, including teachers, had the mid-day meal at the school on that particular day, out of which eight of them complained of uneasiness.

The officials have gone to the school and collected samples of the food and water for testing, as reported by The Print.

Action Taken By Authorities

Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered the Commissioner of the Food Safety Department and the Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department to investigate the matter with a proper inquiry and submit a report on food safety in the state's schools and anganwadis.

Anganwadi worker Ushakumari Amma and helper S Sajinabeevi were suspended from the centre in Kottarakkara for using expired rice to prepare the food.

The Food Safety Department has further sealed kitchens of the schools and anganwadis where cases of suspected food poisoning have been reported.

Food Poisoning Cases Rampant In Kerala

There have been multiple cases of food poisoning reported from Kerala in recent times. Around four students of an Anganwadi centre in the Kottarakkara area of the Kollam district were reported to be hospitalised due to similar complaints of uneasiness.

A 17-year old schoolgirl on May 2 had died, and 18 others fell sick due to suspected food poisoning after consuming 'rotten shawarma' at a stall in the Cheruvathur region of the Kasaragod district, as reported by Business Standard.

Around 60 students, including the ones from the recent Kayamkulam and Kottarakkara region, have been affected by the suspected food poisoning in schools and Anganwadi centres in southern Kerala.

Also Read: Kanpur Violence: Section 144 Implemented In Bareilly Till July 3, Possible Links To PFI Being Probed


