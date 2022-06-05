Kanpur Violence: Section 144 Implemented In Bareilly Till July 3, Possible Links To PFI Being Probed

After violent clashes between two religious groups took place in Kanpur on Friday, June 3, the Bareilly administration imposed Section 144 in the area, just before a huge protest was being planned to be held on June 10, announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza.

Under Section 144, which is imposed till July 3, the police administration has said that not more than five people can assemble in a place together, and no protests can happen either.

What Happened On Friday?

According to the police, after prayers on Friday, violence broke out in the areas of Nai Sadak, Yateemkhana, and Pared. It was a result of some people trying to force shopkeepers over alleged insulting and degrading remarks made by Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokesperson, on national television, as reported by News18.

During the clashes, more than 40 people were injured, which included 20 police personnel. The people involved with alleged forcing people to shut down their shops were met with police personnel who was dispersing the mob using batons.

Three FIR Registered; 24 Arrested

Three FIRs have been registered after the violence. They have invoked IPC Sections like 307 (attempt to murder), 336 (act endangering life or others' safety) and 153 (provocation with the intention to cause riots), as reported by The Indian Express.

Sub-inspector Arif Raza lodged the first FIR, and it names 19 people and 350 unidentified persons. The second was registered by Beckanganj Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Nawab Ahmed, and it named 36 people and 450 unidentified persons.

The third FIR was filed by a local resident of Chandeshwar Hata, Mukesh, which alleged that hundreds of unidentified people had come with deadly weapons, sticks, and iron rods, and attacked the people of the other community with an intent to kill them.

The police have also booked 800 people and arrested at least 24 people who had connections to the violence. This number includes the alleged 'mastermind' behind the clash. They have also taken in 12 people for questioning, officials said on Saturday, as reported by News18.

Possible Links To PFI

The bank accounts of the arrested people are being scrutinised by the police to ascertain their involvement with other organisations like the Popular front of India (PFI), according to Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

He added that the accused would be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act while investigating the role of groups like PFI and local bodies.

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the chief of a local group, the Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans association, is one of the arrested. He is alleged to be the mastermind of the violence, and four people, including him, were detained from the Hazratganj region in Lucknow.

