A charity group in the United Kingdom (UK) run by the Indian community won big as they received the prestigious 'The Queen's Award For Voluntary Service'. Known as 'DREAMSAI', it is led by a man named Laxman Kastala and are based out of a town called Milton Keynes. The certificate signed by the Queen was given to Kastala at an event by Buckinghamshire's Lord Lieutenant named Countess Howe on Saturday, October 16.

Reaching Out To Those In Need

The 'DREAMSAI' group was formed by the Indian community in Milton Keynes in 2017, with an aim to practice all the teachings of Shirdi Sai Baba. The non-profit organisation started an initiative called 'Food For Sai' in 2018 to provide food to those who are homeless and are in vulnerable surroundings. Every Saturday, home cooked meals are served to them. Till now, the group has distributed 6000 meals around the town.

Quoted by The Times Of India, Kastala said, "As an inclusive group, the charity very quickly developed positive partnerships with many other national and local organisations to collaborate and provide joined up services to widen the reach and impact while minimising the duplication."

We pay tribute to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021, for his life of service🙏🏻



Over years, we welcomed many young people who joined us as part of the @DofE @DofESouthEast volunteering activity and continue to positively contribute towards better communities! pic.twitter.com/tvGTNcJig6 — DREAMSAI (@DREAMSAIMK) April 10, 2021

Their work during COVID-19 was what caught everyone's attention. Over 6500 food parcels were distributed to the communities who were severely impacted during the pandemic. "With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they immediately created effective new projects to reach out and support those in need, all of which was achieved solely by volunteers," Countess Howe recounted their efforts when she addressed the event.





We doubled our hot meal donations to homeless & served 110 this weekend so they don't have to go out for meal but stay safe in temp accommodation given by @mkcouncil #StayHome & support others to #StaySafe @MKComFoundation @MKHP_ @MKYMCA @mayor_mk @mk_citizen @DARRENDMKFM pic.twitter.com/6yJ0IENJdQ — DREAMSAI (@DREAMSAIMK) April 12, 2020

Their notable endeavours also include organising blood donation drives amongst the local Indian community

About The Queen's Award For Voluntary Service

Her Majesty The Queen had come up with this award in 2002, to commemorate 50 years of her accession to the throne in 1952. As the name suggests, this is given to organisations who go out of their way to work for those in need to improve their quality of life as well as provide them with the necessary opportunities they need to move forward in life.

