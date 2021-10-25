All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mohammed Salah: How He Is Eradicating Poverty From His Village In Egypt

Photo Credit: Mohammed Salah/Instagram

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Mohammed Salah: How He Is Eradicating Poverty From His Village In Egypt

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Others/World,  25 Oct 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

What hails Mohamed Salah as a hero among the people of Egypt is not the laurels and titles he bagged with his incredible performance as a footballer, but more so, it is his penchant to be a good samaritan and help those who are indeed in the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Born on June 15 1992, in Basyoun, a city in the north of Cairo, Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian footballer who is slowly becoming one of the best in the world. He began his footballing career in the youth team of El Mokawloon and now plays for one of the biggest Premier League sides in Liverpool.

What hails him as a hero among the people of Egypt is not the laurels and titles he bagged with his incredible performance as a footballer, but more so, it is his penchant to be a good samaritan and help those who are indeed in the country. Salah is also carrying out various regeneration Programmes in Nagrig as well.

Salah: The Philanthropist

65 per cent of Nigrig's population dwells in abject poverty. The population has struggled with the dearth of resources as basic as education and medical facilities. To counter that, the Mohamed Salah Foundation donated money to help build a school and hospital in the area. All of these charitable works are executed solely by the MSC foundation without any external help.

There is an interesting story that testifies to Salah's benevolence and determination to help the destitute in his country.

In Egypt, when a robbery occurred at Salah's home, the thief was later caught and handed over to the Police. Salah's father decided to slap charges against the thief but was forbidden by him. Later, he also extended help towards the thief with money and helped find him a job. There were nearly 450 families who received the help of a monthly allowance from him. It's not only the people of Nigrag who had received help from Salah but also the government received funding of approximately $300,000 when Egypt was experiencing an economic crisis.

Salah Has Proved His Attachment To His Roots

Another big obstacle in Nagrig was providing education for girls. It was an issue of the proximity of the school in the village that barred them from receiving education. As a retort to this problem, the Liverpool forward financed to build a school for the girls in the village. He also bought land to donate to Gharbia, which will be used for the construction of a sewage treatment plant to provide access to clean drinking water to the people.

Often referred to as the 'King Of Egypt' by football fans, Salah also helped set up medical facilities in his local village. He also encouraged the sports culture in his village by helping his school in setting up a football pitch and gym so they could explore their potential in sports and lead a healthy lifestyle.

His Works Of Charity Crosses Over Various Territories

Most recently, Salah donated food to the city of Basyoun during the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped Egypt by making a 5 million Egyptian pound donation to the "Tahya Masr Fund" in 2016. In 2020, the 29-year-old also donated more than 50 million Egyptian pounds to the National Cancer Institute.

All this account of charity on the humanitarian ground is sufficient to have him known as "Happiness Maker" among the people.

Also Read: 5-Yr-Old Football Prodigy, Known As 'Little Messi' Signs For Arsenal Football Club

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Football 
Charity 
liverpool 
Egypt 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X