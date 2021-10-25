Mohammed Salah: How He Is Eradicating Poverty From His Village In Egypt

Born on June 15 1992, in Basyoun, a city in the north of Cairo, Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian footballer who is slowly becoming one of the best in the world. He began his footballing career in the youth team of El Mokawloon and now plays for one of the biggest Premier League sides in Liverpool.

What hails him as a hero among the people of Egypt is not the laurels and titles he bagged with his incredible performance as a footballer, but more so, it is his penchant to be a good samaritan and help those who are indeed in the country. Salah is also carrying out various regeneration Programmes in Nagrig as well.

Salah: The Philanthropist

65 per cent of Nigrig's population dwells in abject poverty. The population has struggled with the dearth of resources as basic as education and medical facilities. To counter that, the Mohamed Salah Foundation donated money to help build a school and hospital in the area. All of these charitable works are executed solely by the MSC foundation without any external help.

There is an interesting story that testifies to Salah's benevolence and determination to help the destitute in his country.

In Egypt, when a robbery occurred at Salah's home, the thief was later caught and handed over to the Police. Salah's father decided to slap charges against the thief but was forbidden by him. Later, he also extended help towards the thief with money and helped find him a job. There were nearly 450 families who received the help of a monthly allowance from him. It's not only the people of Nigrag who had received help from Salah but also the government received funding of approximately $300,000 when Egypt was experiencing an economic crisis.

Salah Has Proved His Attachment To His Roots

Another big obstacle in Nagrig was providing education for girls. It was an issue of the proximity of the school in the village that barred them from receiving education. As a retort to this problem, the Liverpool forward financed to build a school for the girls in the village. He also bought land to donate to Gharbia, which will be used for the construction of a sewage treatment plant to provide access to clean drinking water to the people.

Often referred to as the 'King Of Egypt' by football fans, Salah also helped set up medical facilities in his local village. He also encouraged the sports culture in his village by helping his school in setting up a football pitch and gym so they could explore their potential in sports and lead a healthy lifestyle.

His Works Of Charity Crosses Over Various Territories

Most recently, Salah donated food to the city of Basyoun during the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped Egypt by making a 5 million Egyptian pound donation to the "Tahya Masr Fund" in 2016. In 2020, the 29-year-old also donated more than 50 million Egyptian pounds to the National Cancer Institute.

All this account of charity on the humanitarian ground is sufficient to have him known as "Happiness Maker" among the people.

