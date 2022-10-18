Meet Dr Rambalak Yadav, IIM Jammu Professor Who Made It To Stanford's List Of Top 2% Scientists

In what can only be described as a proud moment for India, the assistant professor of marketing of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, Dr Rambalak Yadav, has been named in Stanford University's list of the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide.

"From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues," IIM Jammu said in an official release.

Why Dr Rambalak Yadav?

So far, Professor Yadav has issued over 30 research articles in reputable national and international publications, with his areas of interest in the research being green consumption, pro-environmental behaviour and internet shopping.

Furthermore, Yadav has also edited numerous international magazines' special issues and is an associate of the Journal of Consumer Behavior's Editorial Review Board, reported Free Press Journal.

The top 2 per cent are assessed by the bibliometric index using Scopus and Elsevier data, which estimates the scientific achievements of academics. The Scopus H-index, the total number of citations, the impact factor, etc., are a few of the evaluation standards in addition to the number of publications.

Who Else Are On Stanford University's List?

Stanford University's list included researchers from a few other Indian universities, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Meanwhile, a total of 21 JMI researchers found their spot on the list while 74 scientists from BHU, including 36 BHU doctors, 32 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU) and six from the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU).

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University's 42 faculty members also made their way onto the list. Scientists from all fields, including engineering, management, science, technology, etc., are represented on the list. Approximately 2,000 000 scientists from all over the globe are represented on this list, which expands into 176 subfields and 22 major scientific subjects.

