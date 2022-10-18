All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Dr Rambalak Yadav, IIM Jammu Professor Who Made It To Stanfords List Of Top 2% Scientists

Image Credit: LinkedIn

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Dr Rambalak Yadav, IIM Jammu Professor Who Made It To Stanford's List Of Top 2% Scientists

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Jammu and Kashmir,  18 Oct 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

So far, Professor Yadav has issued over 30 research articles in reputable national and international publications, with his areas of interest in the research being green consumption, pro-environmental behaviour and internet shopping.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can only be described as a proud moment for India, the assistant professor of marketing of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, Dr Rambalak Yadav, has been named in Stanford University's list of the top 2 per cent of scientists worldwide.

"From the very beginning, IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy, and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues," IIM Jammu said in an official release.

Why Dr Rambalak Yadav?

So far, Professor Yadav has issued over 30 research articles in reputable national and international publications, with his areas of interest in the research being green consumption, pro-environmental behaviour and internet shopping.

Furthermore, Yadav has also edited numerous international magazines' special issues and is an associate of the Journal of Consumer Behavior's Editorial Review Board, reported Free Press Journal.

The top 2 per cent are assessed by the bibliometric index using Scopus and Elsevier data, which estimates the scientific achievements of academics. The Scopus H-index, the total number of citations, the impact factor, etc., are a few of the evaluation standards in addition to the number of publications.

Who Else Are On Stanford University's List?

Stanford University's list included researchers from a few other Indian universities, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Meanwhile, a total of 21 JMI researchers found their spot on the list while 74 scientists from BHU, including 36 BHU doctors, 32 from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU) and six from the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS-BHU).

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University's 42 faculty members also made their way onto the list. Scientists from all fields, including engineering, management, science, technology, etc., are represented on the list. Approximately 2,000 000 scientists from all over the globe are represented on this list, which expands into 176 subfields and 22 major scientific subjects.

Also Read: Allahabad: Netizens React To High Court Granting Bail To Rape Accused On Grounds Of Marrying Victim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Stanford University 
IIM 
Jammu Kashmir 

Must Reads

Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face
Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live
Mumbai Airport Switches To 100% Green Energy, Aims 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029
Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X