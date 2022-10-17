Allahabad: Netizens React To High Court Granting Bail To Rape Accused On Grounds Of Marrying Victim

Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has officially granted bail to a rape accused, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on the grounds that he would marry the girl within the first 15 days after his release, and will also provide all rights to her and her kid, born after the alleged rape, as daughter and wife respectively.

Furthermore, the high court also directed the accused to register the marriage within a month from the date of the marriage. The kid is approximately one month old currently.

The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district back in March of this year, and the accused has been in jail since the start of April 10, 2022, reported News18.

What Did The High Court Observe ?

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "Soon after the accused applicant comes out of jail on bail, he will perform the marriage within 15 days from the date of release with the prosecutrix (victim)."

Meanwhile, the court also took into consideration the stand of the victim and her father in court that they had no objection in case the accused was given bail provided he married the victim.

The accused has been booked under numerous sections of the IPC and POCSO Act under the charges that he had allured the girl to elope with him back in March 2022 when the girl was only 17 years old.

The rape accused had allured the girl during the intervening night of March 22-23 this year. After that, she gave birth to a girl child.

Reactions To This Judgement

