All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Allahabad: Netizens React To High Court Granting Bail To Rape Accused On Grounds Of Marrying Victim

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Allahabad: Netizens React To High Court Granting Bail To Rape Accused On Grounds Of Marrying Victim

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh,  17 Oct 2022 5:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district back in March of this year, and the accused has been in jail since the start of April 10, 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has officially granted bail to a rape accused, who was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, on the grounds that he would marry the girl within the first 15 days after his release, and will also provide all rights to her and her kid, born after the alleged rape, as daughter and wife respectively.

Furthermore, the high court also directed the accused to register the marriage within a month from the date of the marriage. The kid is approximately one month old currently.

The incident took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district back in March of this year, and the accused has been in jail since the start of April 10, 2022, reported News18.

What Did The High Court Observe ?

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "Soon after the accused applicant comes out of jail on bail, he will perform the marriage within 15 days from the date of release with the prosecutrix (victim)."

Meanwhile, the court also took into consideration the stand of the victim and her father in court that they had no objection in case the accused was given bail provided he married the victim.

The accused has been booked under numerous sections of the IPC and POCSO Act under the charges that he had allured the girl to elope with him back in March 2022 when the girl was only 17 years old.

The rape accused had allured the girl during the intervening night of March 22-23 this year. After that, she gave birth to a girl child.

Reactions To This Judgement

The court's recent judgement on this case triggered a massive reaction on social media, with netizens expressing their thoughts on why the ruling is fair or unfair.












Also Read: Insight UK Writes Open Letter To PM Liz Truss Demanding Action Against Targeted Hate Crimes On Hindu Community

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Allahabad HC 
Uttar Pradesh 
Rape 

Must Reads

Banks At Your Doorsteps: What Are Digital Banking Units & How Does It Enable Financial Inclusivity?
Rajasthan: This Government Teacher Trains Differently Abled Girls In Self-Defence To Tackle Attackers
Attempt To Tarnish Country's Image? Here's Why India Rejected Global Hunger Index 2022 Report
India Records Significant Spike In Dengue Cases, Here's Why October Might Be Most Vulnerable Month
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X