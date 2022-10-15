All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Facebook/Liz Truss (Representational)

Trending
Insight UK Writes Open Letter To PM Liz Truss Demanding Action Against Targeted Hate Crimes On Hindu Community

Others/World,  15 Oct 2022 5:25 AM GMT

The letter also talks about how the Hindu community has made the UK their home for over 250 years, and despite being a population which is below 2% of the total, their contribution is "significantly higher" when it comes to socio-economic contribution towards the British economy.

In the United Kingdom (UK), a social movement of the British Hindu and British Indian (BHI) communities has officially written an open letter to the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss over the recent targeted hate crimes against the Hindu community across the country.

Attacks On Indian & Hindu Communities Across UK

The official Twitter account of the organisation posted the letter and said: "OPEN LETTER by INSIGHT UK, signed by 180 Hindu organisations to the PM of UK @trussliz. Authorities must act against targeted hate crimes against the #Hindu community. Failing Liberty: Tolerating intolerance is breaking #Britain. #Hinduphobia #HindusUnderAttackInUK #Leicester"

In this letter mentioned above, Insight UK stated that they are writing this letter to draw the UK government's attention towards the recent disturbances in Birmingham, Leicester, and other towns, which have greatly concerned the Indian and Hindu communities living in the UK.

Open Letter To PM Truss!

"Hatred towards the Hindu community is at an all-time high, to the point where there has been open violence, intimidation, and abuse levelled at Hindus through physical assaults, harassment on social media, and most recently through soft targeting in schools and the workplace," the letter stated.

Furthermore, the letter also talks about how the Hindu community has made the UK their home for over 250 years and despite being a population which is below two per cent of the total, their contribution is "significantly higher" when it comes to socio-economic contribution towards the British economy and also of upholding progressive British values.

However, there is still feeling like "a community that is under siege," the letter stated. It also pointed out the violence in Leicester, aggressive protests outside a Birmingham temple, and the attempts to harass the Hindu community in Nottingham and at London's iconic Sanatan Mandir in Wembley.

As per the letter, while the causes for what transpired at Leicester are complicated, the bottom line is that the marginalised Hindu community has been massively targeted through violence and intimidation.

The letter also calls on the UK government to meet the six demands, ensuring that the Police are actively investigating the crimes and guaranteeing financial support for the riot victims.

