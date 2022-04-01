Hyderabad-Based Cancer Surgeon Bestowed With Prestigious 'Order of British Empire' Award

Hyderabad-based Dr P Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and Founder CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, was conferred with the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (OBE) on Wednesday. He has become one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to receive the honour.

The OBE is the second-highest-ranking British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/ damehood) and was bestowed upon Dr Ram by Prince Charles, the Prince of Whales, who represented Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in London.

The Dr was bestowed with the honour in recognition of his "outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations."

Recognised Works

Dr P Raghu Ram had founded South Asia's first dedicated comprehensive breast health centre and a breast cancer charity to raise awareness about the cause.

He had also been the driving force behind the formation of The Association of Breast Surgeons of India. This organisation brings together all the surgeons practising the art and science of breast surgery, reported NDTV.

Dr Ram's achievement was also featured in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II's 2021 New year's Honours list, which was also published in the "London Gazette", an official publication of the Crown.

Honoured In India

Dr P Raghu Ram is a world-renowned surgeon and is one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards conferred by the President of India in 2015 and 2016.

He expressed his gratitude to The Queen for conferring this honour and dedicated it to his family, patients, colleagues at KIMS Hospitals, and the Indian surgical fraternity worldwide. He said, "Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland and feel immensely proud to have been a 'living bridge between the UK and India," quoted The New Indian Express.

