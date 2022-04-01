All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad-Based Cancer Surgeon Bestowed With Prestigious Order of British Empire Award

Image Credit- NDTV, Prokerala

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad-Based Cancer Surgeon Bestowed With Prestigious 'Order of British Empire' Award

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Telangana,  1 April 2022 6:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Dr P Raghu Ram had founded South Asia's first dedicated comprehensive breast health centre and a breast cancer charity to raise awareness about the cause.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hyderabad-based Dr P Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases and Founder CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, was conferred with the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire (OBE) on Wednesday. He has become one of the youngest surgeons of Indian origin in over 100 years to receive the honour.

The OBE is the second-highest-ranking British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/ damehood) and was bestowed upon Dr Ram by Prince Charles, the Prince of Whales, who represented Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in London.

The Dr was bestowed with the honour in recognition of his "outstanding services towards improving breast cancer care and surgical education in India and to UK/India relations."

Recognised Works

Dr P Raghu Ram had founded South Asia's first dedicated comprehensive breast health centre and a breast cancer charity to raise awareness about the cause.

He had also been the driving force behind the formation of The Association of Breast Surgeons of India. This organisation brings together all the surgeons practising the art and science of breast surgery, reported NDTV.

Dr Ram's achievement was also featured in the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II's 2021 New year's Honours list, which was also published in the "London Gazette", an official publication of the Crown.

Honoured In India

Dr P Raghu Ram is a world-renowned surgeon and is one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri and Dr BC Roy National awards conferred by the President of India in 2015 and 2016.

He expressed his gratitude to The Queen for conferring this honour and dedicated it to his family, patients, colleagues at KIMS Hospitals, and the Indian surgical fraternity worldwide. He said, "Over the past 15 years, I have strived to replicate the best of British practices in my motherland and feel immensely proud to have been a 'living bridge between the UK and India," quoted The New Indian Express.

Also Read: Massive Hike! Commercial Cooking Gas Price Dearer By Rs 250, To Cost Over Rs 2,250

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Dr P Raghu Ram 
Breast Cancer 
Order of British Empire 
Cancer Surgeon 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X