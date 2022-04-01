Massive Hike! Commercial Cooking Gas Price Dearer By Rs 250, To Cost Over Rs 2,250

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders have been hiked by over ₹250 from Monday, April 1. In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg gas cylinder price has climbed to ₹2,253 on Friday. In the last two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been increased by ₹346 per cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was raised by ₹105 and then its cost was reduced by ₹9 on March 22.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in the national capital, ₹976 in Kolkata, ₹949.50 in Mumbai, and ₹965.50 in Chennai.



After the assembly polls in five states, petrol, diesel, and LPG prices are on the rise continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after October 6, 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders, Mint reported.



A 19 kg LPG cylinder was sold in Delhi on March 1 for ₹2,012, which was reduced to ₹2,003 on March 22. But from today, April 1, it will cost ₹2,253 in the national capital. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,351 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,087. In Mumbai, a person will have to spend ₹2,205 from ₹1,955 to purchase a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder. At the same time, a customer will have to pay ₹2,406 instead of ₹2,138 in Chennai from today.

Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre, NDTV reported.



While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Based on the average international price, jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

ATF prices have surged every fortnight since the beginning of 2022. In seven hikes starting January 1, ATF prices have risen by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or nearly 50 per cent.

Also Read: School Dropout Muslim Mechanic Installs World's Largest Bell In Madhya Pradesh Temple