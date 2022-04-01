All section
Caste discrimination
Massive Hike! Commercial Cooking Gas Price Dearer By Rs 250, To Cost Over Rs 2,250

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Massive Hike! Commercial Cooking Gas Price Dearer By Rs 250, To Cost Over Rs 2,250

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 April 2022 5:49 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-01T11:24:51+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

In the last two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder hiked by ₹346 per cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was hiked by ₹105 and then its cost was reduced by ₹9 on March 22.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders have been hiked by over ₹250 from Monday, April 1. In Delhi, the cost of a 19-kg gas cylinder price has climbed to ₹2,253 on Friday. In the last two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been increased by ₹346 per cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was raised by ₹105 and then its cost was reduced by ₹9 on March 22.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 949.50 in the national capital, ₹976 in Kolkata, ₹949.50 in Mumbai, and ₹965.50 in Chennai.

After the assembly polls in five states, petrol, diesel, and LPG prices are on the rise continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by ₹50. Earlier, after October 6, 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders, Mint reported.

A 19 kg LPG cylinder was sold in Delhi on March 1 for ₹2,012, which was reduced to ₹2,003 on March 22. But from today, April 1, it will cost ₹2,253 in the national capital. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,351 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,087. In Mumbai, a person will have to spend ₹2,205 from ₹1,955 to purchase a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder. At the same time, a customer will have to pay ₹2,406 instead of ₹2,138 in Chennai from today.

Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by ₹ 6.40 per litre, NDTV reported.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by ₹ 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to ₹ 1,12,924.83 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Based on the average international price, jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

ATF prices have surged every fortnight since the beginning of 2022. In seven hikes starting January 1, ATF prices have risen by ₹ 38,902.92 kl or nearly 50 per cent.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
LPG Cylinder 
LPG Hikes 
LPG Cost 
Commercial cylinders 

