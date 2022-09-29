Doctors Take Metro Rail To Transport Live Heart For Transplant Surgery, Covers 21 KM In 25 Minutes

The Hyderabad metro rail (L&TMRHL) helped transport a live heart by activating a green corridor from Nagole Metro station to Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station. A team of doctors headed by Dr Gokhale at Jubilee Hills area brought the beating heart carefully from Kamineni Hospital to Nagore Metro station.

From the Nagore Metro station, the heart was successfully taken to Jubilee Hills Check Post metro station, where a team of doctors was ready with all the arrangements in an ambulance. The transportation was completed in 25 minutes, covering 21 kilometres during the afternoon.

Succesful Humanitarian Mission

Notably, the humanitarian mission was executed by the Hyderabad Metro rail and security officials at a time when over 20,000 cricket lovers for the T20 match at Uppal were about to return to their homes through the metro station. The effort was to save the life of a patient through transplant surgery.

The managing director and chief executive officer of L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy, said, "Hyderabad Metro Rail is committed to serving its passengers and is always ready to go the extra mile if needed," reported News18.

"We activated a green channel to transport a harvested heart to save a precious life," he added. The hospital officials also expressed gratitude to the metro rail for their sincere service in saving a life.

After taking note of the mission, the member of parliament, Dr Ranjith Reddy, said, "Kudos to the entire Hyderabad Metro Rail department for facilitating the Green Channel that helped in saving a life yet again by swiftly transporting a heart. Appreciate the doctors, concerned officials, & security staff for their efforts."

According to officials, the live heart, which was transported successfully from Kamineni hospital B Nagar to a hospital in Jubilee Hills, has saved a patient's life. After getting to know, the people also lauded the collaborative efforts of both Hyderabad metro rail and hospital committees.

