Supreme Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Tamil Nadu Government Over Unnecessary Appeal

Image Credits: LinkedIn/ Tamil Nadu Government, Wikimedia

Supreme Court Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Tamil Nadu Government Over 'Unnecessary Appeal'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Tamil Nadu,  29 Sep 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and MR Shah asked the Tamil Nadu government to deposit Rs 5 lakh within four weeks from September 19 over an unnecessary appeal despite the order being already decided by the top court.

The Supreme Court (SC) of India has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the Tamil Nadu government for submitting an unnecessary appeal in the court despite the issue already solved by the court. The Tamil Nadu government is now bound to deposit the mentioned amount, as failing to do so might lead to additional charges.

The bench in SC consisting of Justices Krishna Murari and MR Shah has asked the government to deposit Rs 5 lakh within four weeks from September 19 with the Supreme Court's registry. The bench said, "At the outset, it is required to be noted that the State ought not to have filed the present Special Leave Petition," NDTV reported.

"Even though the issue concerning the entitlement of pension by the respondent was concluded up to this Court, still, the State dared to contend that the respondent was not entitled to the pension," they added. According to officials, the deposited amount would be transferred to the Mediation Conciliation Project Committee, SC.

Know About The Appeal

The entire matter concerns a Tamil Nadu Transport Department conductor and his pensionary entitlement. Earlier, the top court had confirmed his pensionary entitlement, but the state took up a plea claiming that the person is not entitled to the pension.

The Madras High Court did not accept the state's challenge in February 2022, and the state government challenged its judgment and moved to the top court. The SC has now imposed a fine on the Tamil Nadu government for unnecessary appeals and mentioned that the person had been already declared eligible for the pension, and repetitive appeals are dispensable.

The bench mentioned, "Once the issue was concluded up to this court that the respondent is entitled to the pension, it was not open for the State to contend again post 2009 when the arrears were to be paid that the respondent is not entitled to the pension." Similar instances have taken place in the past where SC has mentioned that unnecessary petitions and appeals squander the time and effort of the court, and no one should practice the same.

