World Heart Day: This Indian State Uses AI-Driven Program For Quick Diagnosis Of Cardiovascular Diseases

The heart-related problems are rising not just in India but worldwide due to several factors that come into practice in day-to-day life. Being the leading cause of preventable death and disability in India, it accounts for 1.5 million to 3 million deaths annually. According to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 35 per cent of such deaths occur in young adults.

The major contributor to heart-related diseases is lack of physical work, the heedless practice of eating, and taking stress. According to a recent report, cardiovascular diseases are increasing in Maharashtra, India. The most affected groups are men aged 30-40 and women between 40-60 years.

Maharashtra's AI-Driven Program

Moreover, ischemic heart disease increases the chances of heart attacks, where ST-Elevation Myocardial infarction (STEMI) is the most common, causing the most premature deaths. To tackle the prevalent issue, the Maharashtra government has launched the STEMI program, a state-wide Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven initiative.

The National Health Mission (NHM) recognises it as an advanced diagnosis and care coordination program. The vision is to enable timely treatment at all state-run medical centres with a rapid diagnosis of heart diseases.

The state directorate of Health Services joint director, Dr Padmaja Jogewar, said, "STEMI project has been initiated to tackle the burden of premature deaths due to cardiovascular disease by using AI-assisted-Human verified technology to quicken the detection of a heart attack," Free Press Journal reported.

The purpose-driven and life-saving initiative have been launched in 12 districts of Maharashtra, including- Nashik, Pune, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Thane, and Akola, among several others. As many as 2.5 lakh people have been screened under this initiative, and more than 2,000 heart attacks have been prevented at an unexpected turnaround time.

World Heart Day 2022

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 worldwide to spread awareness among people about the importance of heart care. According to WHO, around 18 million people die globally from cardiovascular diseases. This year, the day is observed with the theme 'Use Heart for Every Heart.'

The vision is to create awareness and prevent heart-related diseases to reduce the global burden of preventive deaths. In India, states like Maharashtra have already taken tech-driven initiatives to combat cardiovascular diseases, and several similar initiatives are scheduled to be rolled out in phases.

Also Read: Bhubaneshwar Police Uses Social Media To Spread Awareness About Mental Health, Stress Management