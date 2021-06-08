'Gold, Silver Not Important':Delhi Gurudwara Committee Donates Valuables To Construct COVID Hospital

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
In a humanitarian gesture, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) donated more than 20 kg of gold and silver to set up a 125-bed COVID-19 hospital in the national capital.
According to The Times of India, the DSGMC handed over donations, collected in the form of silver ornaments, gold jeweller and cash over the last few years, to Baba Bachan Singh Ji Kar Sewa Wale, an organisation that has constructed library, museum and health centres in the past.
DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka said that the construction will be completed in a record time of 60 days. The facility, hence, can be used to cater to critical patients and boost the city's fight against the virus.
The hospital will have 35 ICU beds for adults and four ICU beds for children, as well as separate wards to treat female patients. It will treat COVID-infected patients and will eventually be converted into a general hospital.
"Gold and silver are not important, healthcare is most important. We want to use it for the welfare of humanity," said Sirsa, reported Times Now.
The teaching staff at Guru Harikrishnan Public School, India Gate, also contributed a sum of ₹3 lakh for the construction of the hospital.
Recently, the committee also launched the 'Doctors on Wheels' initiative in association with Lung Care Foundation. The team, consisting of doctors and healthcare staff, will travel to remote places in Uttar Pradesh and plans to cover 15 villages in one day. Patients with minor COVID-10 symptoms would be able to access timely medical aid through the initiative.
Also Read: COVID-19 Cases In India Continue To Drop, Daily Tally Lowest In Two Months
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.