'Gold, Silver Not Important':Delhi Gurudwara Committee Donates Valuables To Construct COVID Hospital

In a humanitarian gesture, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) donated more than 20 kg of gold and silver to set up a 125-bed COVID-19 hospital in the national capital.

According to The Times of India, the DSGMC handed over donations, collected in the form of silver ornaments, gold jeweller and cash over the last few years, to Baba Bachan Singh Ji Kar Sewa Wale, an organisation that has constructed library, museum and health centres in the past.

A glimpse of under-construction 125 bedded Bala Sahib Covid Hospital. DSGMC aspires to complete it in record 60 days! pic.twitter.com/44ASHYWdHe — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 3, 2021

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa and general secretary Harmeet Singh Kalka said that the construction will be completed in a record time of 60 days. The facility, hence, can be used to cater to critical patients and boost the city's fight against the virus.

Gold and Silver treasure handed over to Baba Bachan Singh ji to help in the construction of 125-bedded Bala Sahib COVID-19 hospital because the lives of people matter more than gold and silver. Kar sewa for the construction of this hospital to be completed in record 60 days@ANI pic.twitter.com/MEbtKdFAlN — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 2, 2021

The hospital will have 35 ICU beds for adults and four ICU beds for children, as well as separate wards to treat female patients. It will treat COVID-infected patients and will eventually be converted into a general hospital.



"Gold and silver are not important, healthcare is most important. We want to use it for the welfare of humanity," said Sirsa, reported Times Now.

The teaching staff at Guru Harikrishnan Public School, India Gate, also contributed a sum of ₹3 lakh for the construction of the hospital.

Big Thanks to the entire staff of Guru Harkrishan Public School, India Gate for their precious contribution of Rs. 3 Lakh for the construction of 125 bed Bala Sahib COVID Hospital pic.twitter.com/JHPVoejJ6j — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 3, 2021

Recently, the committee also launched the 'Doctors on Wheels' initiative in association with Lung Care Foundation. The team, consisting of doctors and healthcare staff, will travel to remote places in Uttar Pradesh and plans to cover 15 villages in one day. Patients with minor COVID-10 symptoms would be able to access timely medical aid through the initiative.



Also Read: COVID-19 Cases In India Continue To Drop, Daily Tally Lowest In Two Months