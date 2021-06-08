COVID-19 Cases In India Continue To Drop, Daily Tally Lowest In Two Months

India's daily new COVID cases observed a sharp decline on Monday, June 7, as the daily tally stood at 1,00,636, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Further, as per the data, the weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609. At the same time, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

The active caseload has been less than 2 lakh for the 11th successive day. In the last 24 hours, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities.

However, recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for 25 successive days. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,71,59,180, reported The Mint.

As per the official details, Bengaluru recorded less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on June 7. This is for the first time in the past two months that the city is reporting less than 2,000 cases in a day.

While the statewide positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08%, Bengaluru Urban district has over 1 lakh active cases.

Tamil Nadu's COVID tally reached 22,16,812 on Saturday, according to data by the state government.

In the state, Chennai reported 1530 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 5,18,162. The state recorded 351 deaths on Monday.

Telangana reported 1,933 new COVID infections and 3,527 recoveries apart from 16 deaths due to the infection. The recovery rate now has climbed to 95.14 percent.

Maharashtra on Sunday, June 6, reported 12,557 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in three months, and 233 deaths, a day ahead of the graded level-wise unlocking in the state amid the COVID pandemic.The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 95.05 per cent and the tality rate is 1.72 per cent.

