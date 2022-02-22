All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Police Helps Dance Teacher Find Job Who Lost His Livelihood During COVID-19

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Unsplash 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Police Helps Dance Teacher Find Job Who Lost His Livelihood During COVID-19

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Delhi,  22 Feb 2022 7:38 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-22T13:11:09+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Balaji Sawalkar ran a dance institute in Mumbai's Saki Naka where he taught around 85 students. Due to COVID-19, he did not have enough funds to keep the school running.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A Mumbai-based dance teacher named Balaji Sawalkar had lost all hope in taking his dancing dreams forward until Delhi Police became his knight with shining armour. COVID-19 took everything away from the 44-year-old as the dance institute was shut down due to a severe lack of funds that could keep it afloat. It was called the Bali Step of Dance Classes, situated in the city's Saki Naka area.

Due to the pandemic, Sawalkar had to leave Mumbai searching for a job, and another city where he could take his dance dreams forward. He taught around 85 students in the institute, and however, the situation was the same around the country. Eventually, he moved to New Delhi to start a new life.

Pandemic Took Everything Away

Sawalkar is a professional dancer whose labour of love was the dance institute. According to The Indian Express, he has performed in two world tours and shook a leg with prominent Bollywood stars. However, he faced the pandemic's wrath that took everything away from him like everybody else. "I was running a dance institute in Mumbai, which has been closed due to COVID-19 as I did not have funds to run it anymore. I was running out of money and left Mumbai. I went to four to five students' homes at different places, including Odisha and Bihar," he told the news publication.

Unsuccessful, he moved to the national capital in a bid to start afresh. Sawalkar reached in Diwali, November 4 and began to live at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. He relocated to a 'Rain Basera', a shelter provided to the homeless by the Delhi Government. One day, a station house officer (SHO) came to the premises to provide a livelihood to the residents, including the dancer.

He continues the conversation, "When the SHO asked my area of interest, I told him that I am a dance teacher and want to continue it. Sir said that he will try to find me a suitable job." Soon after, he was employed at 'Sandoz', an eatery based in Connaught Place, where he earns ₹18,000 per month. While he works there, he hopes to restart his dance institute when things get better.

Also Read: Fulfilling Father's Dream! Muslim Family In Mysuru Donates 2 Acre Land To Build School


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Delhi Police 
Dance 
Mumbai 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X