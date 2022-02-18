Fulfilling Father's Dream! Muslim Family In Mysuru Donates 2 Acre Land To Build School

The Hijab row in Karnataka has intensified communal tensions between the resident religious communities. While the atmosphere is supercharged with hatred and discrimination, an incident in Mysuru proved that humanity still exists amidst it all.

A 63-year-old businessman named Mohammed Rakib donated two acres of the land to a Government School in Mysuru's Bachegowdanahalli village for promoting education and other such activities. Along with his siblings, he fulfilled his late father's wish to donate the land to the institute.



Fulfilling Father's Dream

The gesture was lauded by the local block education officer, who welcomed it with open arms. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mohammed Rakib explained his father's desire to promote education and improve the region's literacy rate. He said, "My 'ayya' (father) had pledged to donate a plot of land to the school to ensure that no one is deprived of education and help improve the literacy rate of the region."

The decision was made after a discussion with all of the six siblings. "We got the land registered in favour of the school on February 15," Mohammed Rakib adds. It will also be used to make a children's playground and other developmental activities.



Apart from facilitating education, there will be necessary improvements made as well. According to The Times of India, the school was started in 1961 and had 205 students from classes 1 to 7. Chandrakanth, the block's education officer, told the news publication, "The family approached us with the proposal of donating land, and we'll plan on its proper utilisation."



'Exemplary Gesture'

From the education officer to the school's headmaster, all have lauded Mohammed Rakib's gesture and called it exemplary. The school administration aims to turn the donated land into an English-medium institute.

"This year, we started English medium from Class 1. Our dream is to upgrade it into a Karnataka public school, and the land will come in handy for that," the headmaster named Marikalaiah M told the news publication.



