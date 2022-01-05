All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Delhi Govt Issues Caste Certificate On Mothers Credentials

Photo Credit: India Today

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Delhi Govt Issues Caste Certificate On Mother's Credentials

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  5 Jan 2022 7:24 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Geeta Devi became one such single mom who had been struggling to secure an official SC caste certificate for her child over the past eight years. Geeta's application was rejected many times for the reason that the father's caste certificate is not available.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 4 officially handed over a caste certificate issued on the mother's credentials to a kid of a single mother. This was a landmark moment as it marked the first time that the child of a single mother, who belongs to the scheduled caste community, got a caste certificate based on his/her mother's caste certificate in the national capital.

As per the Delhi government, ST/SC caste certificates were handed out based only on the fathers' caste certificate or paternal side certificates previously. It was due to this, many single mothers couldn't accurate ST/SC caste certificates for their kids.

A Landmark Moment

Geeta Devi became one such single mom who had been struggling to secure an official SC caste certificate for her child over the past eight years, as reported by NDTV. Geeta's application got rejected many times for the reason that the father's caste certificate is not available.

However, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi had been pursuing this issue with the Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department and Department for the Welfare of SC/ST of Delhi. He had also written many letters to the Revenue Department officials and had conducted multiple meetings with officials as well.

Furthermore, Ravi had also brought this issue up in the Delhi Legislative Assembly where he highlighted the problems of single ST/SC mothers in 2020.

On July 20, 2020, a circular to fully amend the workings for the issuance of the ST/SC caste certificate based on the single mother's caste certificate was officially issued with the prior approval of the GNCT Delhi Revenue Minister.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Detains 18-Yr-Old Girl Alleged Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai' App

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Manish Sisodia 
Caste Certficate 
Delhi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X