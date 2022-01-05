In A First, Delhi Govt Issues Caste Certificate On Mother's Credentials

In a first, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 4 officially handed over a caste certificate issued on the mother's credentials to a kid of a single mother. This was a landmark moment as it marked the first time that the child of a single mother, who belongs to the scheduled caste community, got a caste certificate based on his/her mother's caste certificate in the national capital.

As per the Delhi government, ST/SC caste certificates were handed out based only on the fathers' caste certificate or paternal side certificates previously. It was due to this, many single mothers couldn't accurate ST/SC caste certificates for their kids.

A Landmark Moment

Geeta Devi became one such single mom who had been struggling to secure an official SC caste certificate for her child over the past eight years, as reported by NDTV. Geeta's application got rejected many times for the reason that the father's caste certificate is not available.

However, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi had been pursuing this issue with the Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department and Department for the Welfare of SC/ST of Delhi. He had also written many letters to the Revenue Department officials and had conducted multiple meetings with officials as well.

Furthermore, Ravi had also brought this issue up in the Delhi Legislative Assembly where he highlighted the problems of single ST/SC mothers in 2020.

On July 20, 2020, a circular to fully amend the workings for the issuance of the ST/SC caste certificate based on the single mother's caste certificate was officially issued with the prior approval of the GNCT Delhi Revenue Minister.

