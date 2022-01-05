Mumbai Police Detains 18-Yr-Old Girl Alleged Mastermind Behind 'Bulli Bai' App

Mumbai police on January 4 successfully detained a woman in Uttarakhand who is reportedly believed to be the mastermind behind the 'Bulli Bai' app, the police informed.

"A woman has been detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand. Seems like is the main mastermind behind the app. She will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand for transit remand. After obtaining the transit remand, she will be brought to Mumbai," a police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

18-year-old Sweta Singh, who has cleared her Class 12 examinations, was produced at a Uttarakhand court which put her on transit remand till January 5. As per The Times of India report, Singh was preparing for her engineering entrance exams and had lost her father to coronavirus last year and her mother to cancer back in 2011.

This came right after Vishal Kumar, a civil engineering student, got arrested by Mumbai Police after questioning for several hours. The 21-year-old was detained from Bengaluru and later was brought for questioning over to Mumbai.

Auction On GitHub Platform: Complaints Registered

On January 3, Mumbai Police filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown individuals based on the complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded on the 'Bulli Bai' application for auction hosted on the GitHub platform.

The West Mumbai Cyber Police station on Sunday had registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' application developers and against the Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The above-mentioned complaint was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act, 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

