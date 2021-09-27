All section
Caste discrimination
In A First, Delhi Gets 6 Women IPS Officers As District DCPs

Image Credits: India Today

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Delhi Gets 6 Women IPS Officers As District DCPs

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  27 Sep 2021 5:43 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

According to an order released by the Home Ministry, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal confirmed three more postings. Prior to this, the national capital already had three women DCPs.

For the first time, six of the 15 districts in Delhi will deploy women as Deputy Commissioner of Police with an aim to bring more equality, transparency and accountability to the system.

According to an order released by the Home Ministry, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has confirmed three more postings. Prior to this, the national capital already had three women DCPs.

Officers Express Their Happiness

"I'm happy everyone is being treated equally. Officers of all genders are tested by the same exams and training. There was no discrimination then, there should be none now. I hope I live up to expectations," officer Benita Mary Jaiker, who will be posted in the South district as the DCP, told The Indian Express.

Jaiker is a 2010 batch IPS officer and is currently serving as the DCP at the 7th Battalion.

"I joined Delhi Police as a probationer ten years ago and was posted in the South district. I was working during the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case in 2012. I am quite familiar with the district and how it works. However, there will be new challenges as a DCP, but I am ready to face them," Jaiker added.

Esha Pandey will take charge as DCP Southeast district, and Shweta Chauhan will be posted in the Central district. IPS officers Usha Rangnani, Urvija Goel and Priyanka Kashyap are already leading as DCPs in Northwest, West, and East districts respectively.

"It is no more a 'male centric job' anymore. After seeing the order, I felt the top leaders didn't show disparity against women and posted them on the basis of merit and experience. It will be incredible to see women taking the charge of six important districts," Shweta Chauhan said. The 2010 batch officer was previously working at the Delhi Police Headquarters and looking after recruitments.

The third newly posted officer Esha Pandey was posted at Police Control Room as the DCP.

Also Read: Meet Roshni Misbah, 27-Yr-Old 'Hijabi Biker' From Delhi Who Is Vrooming Past Stereotypes


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Delhi 
DCP 
Deputy Commissioner of Police 
Gender Equality 
Women 
Lead By Example 
Delhi Police 
Women Empowerment 

