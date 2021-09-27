In A First, Delhi Gets 6 Women IPS Officers As District DCPs

For the first time, six of the 15 districts in Delhi will deploy women as Deputy Commissioner of Police with an aim to bring more equality, transparency and accountability to the system.

According to an order released by the Home Ministry, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has confirmed three more postings. Prior to this, the national capital already had three women DCPs.

Officers Express Their Happiness

"I'm happy everyone is being treated equally. Officers of all genders are tested by the same exams and training. There was no discrimination then, there should be none now. I hope I live up to expectations," officer Benita Mary Jaiker, who will be posted in the South district as the DCP, told The Indian Express.



Jaiker is a 2010 batch IPS officer and is currently serving as the DCP at the 7th Battalion.



"I joined Delhi Police as a probationer ten years ago and was posted in the South district. I was working during the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case in 2012. I am quite familiar with the district and how it works. However, there will be new challenges as a DCP, but I am ready to face them," Jaiker added.



Esha Pandey will take charge as DCP Southeast district, and Shweta Chauhan will be posted in the Central district. IPS officers Usha Rangnani, Urvija Goel and Priyanka Kashyap are already leading as DCPs in Northwest, West, and East districts respectively.



"It is no more a 'male centric job' anymore. After seeing the order, I felt the top leaders didn't show disparity against women and posted them on the basis of merit and experience. It will be incredible to see women taking the charge of six important districts," Shweta Chauhan said. The 2010 batch officer was previously working at the Delhi Police Headquarters and looking after recruitments.



The third newly posted officer Esha Pandey was posted at Police Control Room as the DCP.

