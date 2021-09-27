Meet Roshni Misbah, 27-Yr-Old 'Hijabi Biker' From Delhi Who Is Vrooming Past Stereotypes

She has been a shy, simple girl who would go to college, study, come directly home, and help her mother with household chores. But 27-year-old Roshni Misbah wanted to do every possible thing in this one life. Over the years, she has indeed succeeded in her mission.

Today, she is a motorcycle enthusiast, rides and owns one of the fastest superbikes allowed on Indian streets—Kawasaki Ninja H2, and is the only girl in the country with a rare superbikes collection.

But what makes her unique and stand out in the crowd is that she wears a 'Hijab', a Muslim headcover. Misbah comes from a family of Islamic scholars and 'Hafizs' and is a graduate of Arab and Islamic culture from Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.





Misbah, who runs a motorcycle business, was enrolled in every possible course, wanted to do everything that she can, because she thought she would never get to follow her dreams and passion later in life. Initially, she wanted to be a singer, a rockstar. But it all came to an end owing to the career competition.



She always had an inclination towards riding bikes but never knew where to start from and even if she did, she was discouraged by people telling her, "you will fall or biking is not for girls."

Breaking Stereotypes

In 2018, while she was preparing for her CAT exams, the rut of everyday life bore down on her. "I remember leaving the house to give the exam, when it hit me that I really didn't want to, so I turned around and came back," Misbah told The Logical Indian.



"All I knew was that I wanted to do something I loved. So I took admission in the university because it allowed me to ride a bike to and fro," she added.



Her parents were hesitant, but she kept pushing and convinced them. She had some money saved up from working at a publishing house. She pooled it all in and with her father's help, bought her very first bike.

She upgraded to superbikes in no time. People would often confuse her for being some foreigner, as the mindset is Indian Muslims are not liberated or bold enough but there are Muslim women who are highly qualified doctors, engineers, pilots.

"Now when people see me riding a 400 kg motorcycle, it is difficult for them to digest that a girl, who can barely touch the ground when on the bike, has this huge machine," the biker said.





The foremost thing was to make herself mentally bold enough to take this step. She had to ride a bike 16 km to college every day. Her parents supported and encouraged her to do what she liked and not listen to anyone.



"I think it's all here in the mind, for you to stay up to your passion. You can follow your culture, your ethics and still follow your dreams.



You can be an absolute woman and also be smart and tough and not lose your femininity," Misbah said.

Misbah has so far ridden more than 100 motorcycles, and she is the only woman in India to run a superbike store. She has also participated as a contestant in MTV's show 'Ace of Space 2'and a TEDx speaker twice.



Besides owning one of the fastest motorcycles, Misbah also rides Yamaha R1, Suzuki Intruder 1800, Triumph Rocket, Hayabusa among others.

Also Read: Remembering Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, The Father Of Bengali Prose' On His Birth Anniversary



