Delhi Govt-Run Ambedkar University Adopts 3 Villages; Will Provide Awareness Camps, Aid Clinics

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University has officailly adopted three villages in the national capital and is set to organise medical camps, legal aid clinics, and other events for the people. The university has also established an Outreach and Extension Division as part of its measures to reach the broader community of Delhi.

Adopted Three Villages

The vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, Professor Anu Singh Lather, said that institution had adopted three villages; Jawahar Camp, Chuna Bhatti and 5/35 Kriti Nagar, reported India Today.

The university organised a programme in the slum cluster of Jawahar Camp on the occasion of International Women's Day. The faculty members interacted with the women and children residing in the slum and tried to understand their issues and challenges.

Future Initiatives By University

The VC assured the women that the university will organise legal awareness camps and legal aid clinics. The university will organise medical camps in the neighbourhood to help children and the elderly.

Also, the university plans to initiate an 'Academics on Wheels' initiative to take classrooms to the neighbourhood. The university said that it will include holding workshops on the Constitution, Digital literacy events, entrepreneurial lessons, etc.

Volunteers To Mentor

Further, the university is planning to execute a programme under which they will encourage their university students to volunteer as mentors to students of the slum cluster to help and support them.

The registrar of the university, Dr Nitin Malik, said that the institution will encourage initiatives and business ideas of women of Jawahar Camp and provide them with all kinds of support.

Also Read: In A First, All-Women Crew Operates Express Train On International Women's Day