All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dehradun-Based NGO Recycles 6,772 Million Tonnes Of Plastic Waste In Three Years

Image Credit: Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Dehradun-Based NGO Recycles 6,772 Million Tonnes Of Plastic Waste In Three Years

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttarakhand,  6 Jan 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimated the plastic waste generation of Uttarakhand at 31.093 tonnes per annum during 2018-19. The NGO adopted an inclusive model of waste segregation in the city to counter the menace.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Climate Change has been wreaking havoc across the globe for more centuries. However, the signs have become visible only in the last few decades. Therefore, most countries are calling for improving the mechanisms of recycling waste to reduce the carbon footprint. A Dehradun-based non-governmental organization named The Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) has performed to the best of its abilities to recycle 6,772 million tonnes of waste since 2018. Uttarakhand is ecologically sensitive; thus, plastic pollution will soon become a problem.

Inclusive Model of Waste Segregation

With 327.9 tonnes of plastic waste per day, Dehradun contributes the maximum for plastic pollution in the state. Moreover, the NGO has predicted that the figure will increase to 584.051 tonnes per day. Therefore, IPCA adopted an inclusive model of waste segregation to counter the rising trend in the country. Firstpost mentioned that according to the IPCA Director Ashish Jain, the NGO has collected, segregated, and recycled 6,772 million tonnes of plastic waste in the city since 2018. Jain further added, "Of this figure, 3,555 million tonnes of plastic waste was recycled in just one year in 2020".

43% Of Manufactured Plastic Used For Packaging

IPCA's inclusive model of waste segregation engages with stakeholders such as local urban bodies for plastic waste management. Moreover, the NGO has managed plastic waste for the last 20 years. In his speech for Independence Day in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the public not to use single-use plastics. In March 2021, the Centre had also planned to phase out the production, sale, import and handling of single-use plastic by 2022. Research showed that 43 per cent of the manufactured plastic is used for packaging, with most of it being single-use plastic.

Also Read: Since The Launch Of Its First Foreign Satellite In Germany, ISRO Has Come A Long Way In 22 Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
plastic waste 
recycling 
climate change 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X