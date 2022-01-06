Dehradun-Based NGO Recycles 6,772 Million Tonnes Of Plastic Waste In Three Years

Climate Change has been wreaking havoc across the globe for more centuries. However, the signs have become visible only in the last few decades. Therefore, most countries are calling for improving the mechanisms of recycling waste to reduce the carbon footprint. A Dehradun-based non-governmental organization named The Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) has performed to the best of its abilities to recycle 6,772 million tonnes of waste since 2018. Uttarakhand is ecologically sensitive; thus, plastic pollution will soon become a problem.

Inclusive Model of Waste Segregation

With 327.9 tonnes of plastic waste per day, Dehradun contributes the maximum for plastic pollution in the state. Moreover, the NGO has predicted that the figure will increase to 584.051 tonnes per day. Therefore, IPCA adopted an inclusive model of waste segregation to counter the rising trend in the country. Firstpost mentioned that according to the IPCA Director Ashish Jain, the NGO has collected, segregated, and recycled 6,772 million tonnes of plastic waste in the city since 2018. Jain further added, "Of this figure, 3,555 million tonnes of plastic waste was recycled in just one year in 2020".

43% Of Manufactured Plastic Used For Packaging

IPCA's inclusive model of waste segregation engages with stakeholders such as local urban bodies for plastic waste management. Moreover, the NGO has managed plastic waste for the last 20 years. In his speech for Independence Day in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the public not to use single-use plastics. In March 2021, the Centre had also planned to phase out the production, sale, import and handling of single-use plastic by 2022. Research showed that 43 per cent of the manufactured plastic is used for packaging, with most of it being single-use plastic.

