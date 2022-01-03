All section
Since The Launch Of Its First Foreign Satellite In Germany, ISRO Has Come A Long Way In 22 Years

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Since The Launch Of Its First Foreign Satellite In Germany, ISRO Has Come A Long Way In 22 Years

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 Jan 2022 2:03 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The United States, United Kingdom and Canada have launched the most satellites with India. Germany was one of the first countries to partner with ISRO, has launched 11 launches using Indian services.

On May 26, 1999, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched its first foreign satellite from Germany and South Korea. Since then, India has come a long way and has launched 342 foreign satellites from 34 countries. Over 83 per cent of such international launches have taken place after 2015. The sudden upward trend in several foreign launches coincides with ISRO placing the US satellites into space. ISRO has launched 45 satellites between 1999 and 2015, with the help of its commercial arm, called Antrix. However, none of them was from the US.

Launch of 50th Foreign Satellite

On September 28, 2015, ISRO achieved a milestone by launching its 50th foreign satellite. Moreover, it was the first time India put a satellite from the United States into orbit. The launch involved six foreign satellites, out of which four were from the US and one each from Indonesia and Canada, and the first time that India launched a satellite from the US. ISRO put the country's first dedicated space telescope, named AstroSat, into orbit with the latest mission.

US Accounts For 66% of Total Launches

Since the launch of AstroSat, ISRO has launched 291 foreign satellites, out of which three were in 2021. K Sivan, the Chairman of ISRO said, "The United States carries out the greatest number of commercial launches. Unlike many other partners that we have, there are a lot of non-governmental launches from the US. Some companies bring such users' satellites to launch from PSLV", as reported in The Times Of India. While the satellite launches from the US accounts for 66 per cent of the total 342, the western country's share has been much higher in launches post-2015.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), India's first space PSU operational in 2019, has already signed six launch agreements from customers in four countries for launching foreign satellites in space onboard PSLV during 2021-23.

Also Read: India's Jobless Rate Alarming At 7.9% In December 2021

Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
