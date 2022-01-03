All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias Jobless Rate Alarming At 7.9% In December 2021

Image Credits: Wikipedia (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Jobless Rate Alarming At 7.9% In December 2021

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 Jan 2022 12:15 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-03T17:50:53+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed that urban unemployment rose to 9.3 per cent in December, from 8.2 per cent in November in 2021. Rural employment stood at 7.3 per cent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has had a long-lasting impact on the social and economic lives of the country. The country's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December 2021, the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. The latest data shows that urban unemployment rose to 9.3 per cent in December from 8.2 per cent in November 2021. At the same time, the rate of rural employment increased from 7.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent. The economic activity in the country and consumer base drastically reduced after the emergence of the Omicron variant, which experts say, is spreading more dangerously than the Delta Variant.

The slow economic growth, which often reverses, is a matter of frustration for the development of the Indian economy. The rising hurdles are indicators of a distorted labour market in urban and rural areas, Hindustan Times reported. The unemployment rate can be defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour market, which is the sum of working people and those looking for work.

Unemployment Rate Among Men and Women

The unemployment rate in urban males stood at 8.7 per cent from January to March 2021, and the rate was as high as 9.5 per cent between October to December at the same time last year. Among women, the unemployment rate stood at 11.8 per cent between January and March in 2021. After the pandemic, the participation of women in the labour force slipped to 21.2 per cent from 21.9 per cent. Similarly, the ratio of the working population also declined from 43.7 per cent to 43.1 per cent in a year.

The Indian economy had just begun to recover from the shock of the global health crisis. Therefore, in such a situation, the reversing trend puts the country in a difficult position to provide for the people who have lost their jobs or have lost the sole-earning member of their families.

Also Read: Feminist Icon Of The 1800s! Remembering Savitri Bai Phule For Being India's First Female Teacher

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Unemployment 
Joblessness 
Men 
Women 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X