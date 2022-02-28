India's Daniel Vijayaraj Becomes First Male Nurse To Bag Prestigious Nightingale Award

All section
Caste discrimination
Uplifting
Tamil Nadu,  28 Feb 2022 11:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-28T17:19:29+05:30

Speaking on the working conditions of nurses in England and India, the awardee said the former had more dignified responsibilities. A nurse's medical opinions mattered more during any consultation or treatment.

Several people of origin have made India proud globally, and Daniel Vijayaraj has just joined the club. The 50-year-old has become the first nurse from India to bag the precious Nightingale Award constituted by the National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust in England.

He is a native of the Keeladi village near the town of Keezhadi in the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu. Vijayaraj's work has also been recognised by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who personally appreciated him for the honour.

Vijayaraj joined as a nurse at South Tees Hospital Middlesbrough in England in 2001. After 21 years of experience, he now holds a specialisation in dialysis and cardioversion and guides nursing students.

What Drew Him To Nursing?

Vijayaraj realised that his life was meant to provide care for people in need at a very early age. When he was in Class 4, his mother underwent surgery to remove her uterus. The boy stayed with his mother at the Christian Mission Hospital and witnessed the nurses taking care of her like her own child.

The staff taught the little boy to clean wounds and instructed him to give his mother medicines at a specific time. The whole time in the hospital was a changing point in his life.

"The humane vibes they instilled in me have brought me this far," The New Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Nurse Work More Dignified Than In India

Vijayaraj said that nurses' duties in England varied from the responsibilities of their counterparts in India. To be precise, it is more dignified, he said, and their medical opinions mattered more during any consultation or treatment.

"Even if a doctor discharges a patient, we have the authority to keep the patient at the hospital for more days. The doctors in England are not allowed to rebuke patients," the 50-yr-old informed.

Flexible Working Hours, Allotments

In case of any medical negligence on a nurses' part, the patients are informed immediately. Working hours are also flexible in England, as they have to complete around 37.5 hours for one week or work three 12-hour shifts.

Each nurse is allotted eight patients for the care, while in India, one nurse may be assigned 25 patients, Vijayaraj said.

Also Read: Days After India Abstains From UNSC Vote, Students Allege Assault, Harassment In Ukrainian Borders

