Days After India Abstains From UNSC Vote, Students Allege Assault, Harassment In Ukrainian Borders

Several Indian students residing in Ukraine and attempting to escape war-ridden areas have been allegedly harassed, assaulted, and beaten by the Ukrainian guards at the border areas and were not allowed to cross over. It has been reported by several students who are still stranded.

Many of them made videos of the harassment caused. In a clip shot during evening time, a student wheeling his suitcase behind him was seen being kicked by a guard in uniform. However, it is yet to ascertain if the student is an Indian or not. But several who have been camping at the Poland-Ukraine border have alleged harassment.

The news of harassment and assaults come after India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India said that there was no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

Speaking to NDTV, one of the students, Mansi Chaudhary, informed that the situation worsened day by day. She alleged torture to women students by the guards, pulling them by the hair and hitting them with rods.

Some women students have suffered fractures and injuries. Chaudhary said that they were not being allowed to cross over to Poland.

"If someone tries to cross, they attack them with rods. They are punching them in the face. Yesterday, they also opened fire. We have been tortured like animals," the student added.

Chaudhary praised the efforts of the Indian Embassy and informed the diplomats were helping them with food and shelter, while the guards prohibited them from crossing.

The student was stranded for three days after she was finally allowed to return to her hostel. She said she would try an alternative route once she reached her hostel.

Senior Resident in Neurology at Sumy National University, Deeksha Pandey, said her experience was devastating. She said that people at the border are being tortured and harassed and fail to understand the aggression.

About Indian Embassy, Pandey had stern words. The advisors informed about various train schedules from Kyiv to respective western cities, but she questioned if it was appropriate to travel in the current situation. When they could not access groceries for themselves, travelling from one town to another was out of option.

"Is there no importance for our life or something? And sometimes they say stay wherever you are. What are we supposed to do, and who are we supposed to trust here. No one is here to guide us properly," Pandey added.

Several Indian students are also stuck at the Ukraine-Romania border for the last three days, with the temperature continuously falling to minus. They alleged that the canteen and cafes nearby had been shut and they are not able to access food and water from anywhere

From an Indian Student stranded at Ukraine-Romania border since last three days in -5 degrees temperature. Lack of food, water. No space to sleep. Facing difficult to cross border.

