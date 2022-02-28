All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Days After India Abstains From UNSC Vote, Students Allege Assault, Harassment In Ukrainian Borders

Credits: Twitter (Mancikam Tagore. B), NDTV 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Days After India Abstains From UNSC Vote, Students Allege Assault, Harassment In Ukrainian Borders

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  28 Feb 2022 7:01 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

One of the students informed that the situation worsened day by day. She alleged torture to women students by the guards, pulling them by the hair and hitting them with rods.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Several Indian students residing in Ukraine and attempting to escape war-ridden areas have been allegedly harassed, assaulted, and beaten by the Ukrainian guards at the border areas and were not allowed to cross over. It has been reported by several students who are still stranded.

Many of them made videos of the harassment caused. In a clip shot during evening time, a student wheeling his suitcase behind him was seen being kicked by a guard in uniform. However, it is yet to ascertain if the student is an Indian or not. But several who have been camping at the Poland-Ukraine border have alleged harassment.

Updates After India Abstained From UNSC Procedural Vote

The news of harassment and assaults come after India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India said that there was no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

Pulled By Hair, Hit With Rods

Speaking to NDTV, one of the students, Mansi Chaudhary, informed that the situation worsened day by day. She alleged torture to women students by the guards, pulling them by the hair and hitting them with rods.

Some women students have suffered fractures and injuries. Chaudhary said that they were not being allowed to cross over to Poland.

"If someone tries to cross, they attack them with rods. They are punching them in the face. Yesterday, they also opened fire. We have been tortured like animals," the student added.

Indian Embassy Providing Essentials

Chaudhary praised the efforts of the Indian Embassy and informed the diplomats were helping them with food and shelter, while the guards prohibited them from crossing.

The student was stranded for three days after she was finally allowed to return to her hostel. She said she would try an alternative route once she reached her hostel.

Senior Resident in Neurology at Sumy National University, Deeksha Pandey, said her experience was devastating. She said that people at the border are being tortured and harassed and fail to understand the aggression.

About Indian Embassy, Pandey had stern words. The advisors informed about various train schedules from Kyiv to respective western cities, but she questioned if it was appropriate to travel in the current situation. When they could not access groceries for themselves, travelling from one town to another was out of option.

"Is there no importance for our life or something? And sometimes they say stay wherever you are. What are we supposed to do, and who are we supposed to trust here. No one is here to guide us properly," Pandey added.

Stranded In Ukraine-Romania Border

Several Indian students are also stuck at the Ukraine-Romania border for the last three days, with the temperature continuously falling to minus. They alleged that the canteen and cafes nearby had been shut and they are not able to access food and water from anywhere

Also Read: Amid Warfare, How Ukrainians Exhibit Dissent As Most Essential Human Right

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
India 
Abstains 
UNSC 
Assault 
Harassment 
Ukrainian Borders 
Russia 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X