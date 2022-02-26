Amid Warfare, How Ukrainians Exhibit Dissent As Most Essential Human Right

Ukraine is wrecked in war after Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced war on Ukraine and commenced a 'military operation', on Thursday, February 24. As the warfare continues, the Ukrainians have decided to demonstrate remarkable bravery, whether by taking up arms, staging protests, blowing themselves up to prevent the invaders from crossing, or raising their voices in the face of Russian aggression.

We look at some moments captured amid the chaos that would go down to the positive side of history.

Ukrainian Woman's Sunflower Seeds To Russian Soldier

One of the extraordinary scenes that have emerged from the front lines of the Russian invasion is of the Ukrainian woman confronting a Russian soldier and giving him sunflower seeds.

"Put sunflower seeds in your pockets, so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die," the woman was quoted as saying.

"You will lie down here with the seeds. You came to my land. Do you understand? You are occupiers, and you are enemies. You're occupants, you're fascists!" she further said.

The video is shot at the port city of Henichesk in southern Ukraine, where the woman was seen standing a metre away and voicing her outrage at the soldier, who was blocking a street in a residential area.

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

One of the Twitteratis also provided transcription:



Sunflower's Significance



It is Ukraine's national flower, and the country is the world leader when it comes to sunflower oil production. India imports maximum sunflower oil from Ukraine, and last year, it imported nearly 1.89 million tonnes, 74 per cent of which came from Ukraine.

Ukrainian Soldier Blows Himself Up To Stop Russians

Marine battalion engineer, Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych, is being hailed as a hero by each Ukrainian for his brave act and service to the nation. According to the New York Post, Volodymyrovych was deployed to the Henichesk bridge in the southern province of Kherson when the Russian tanks entered the area.

According to the report, he had volunteered to rig the bridge, a strategic point linking Crimea and mainland Ukraine, with mines.

Volodymyrovych realised he did not have enough time to set the fuse and get to safety as soon as the Russian forces started marching towards him. He blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the region to stop invading the tanks from marching ahead.

Border Guards Refuse To Bow Down

Another chilling video emerged from Ukraine, near the Snake Island in the Black Sea, where 13 Ukrainian border guards were killed for refusing to surrender to the Russian Navy. One of the soldiers live-streamed the attack, and sounds of heavy weaponry could be heard in the background.

Ukrainian soldier deployed on Snake Island live streamed the moment a Russian warship opened fire on the Island.



13 soldiers died in the attack. pic.twitter.com/FDe92rYYVR — C O U P S U R E (@COUPSURE) February 24, 2022

Civilian Stopping Russian Tanks



Another Ukrainian citizen was seen attempting to block the passage of a Russian convoy and stopping the tanks from moving foward. Civilians filed the unnamed hero fearlessly stood in front of the tanks.

Video shows a Ukrainian citizen attempting to block a large convoy of Russian vehicles. pic.twitter.com/pwOU5S9jQy — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) February 25, 2022

