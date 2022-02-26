All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Migrated Tribals In Deep Slumber, Face Eviction From Telangana & Andhra Pradesh After Decades

 Credits: Hindustan Times, Pixabay 

Adivasi Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

Migrated Tribals In Deep Slumber, Face Eviction From Telangana & Andhra Pradesh After Decades

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Andhra Pradesh,  26 Feb 2022 8:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

This has happened due to the clearance drive carried out by the forest authorities for the habitations of tribals from Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After migrating from Chhattisgarh into the border areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh years ago, hundreds of tribal community members are now facing eviction from the states. The tribals moved to the area more than 10-15 years ago and now suffer from habitation loss.

Forest Officials Clearing Out Habitants

This has happened due to the clearance drive carried out by the forest authorities for the habitations of tribals from Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh. The has pressurised them to go back to Chhattisgarh, Hindustan Times reported.

Migrants Cutting Trees For Cultivation

The forest authorities denied the allegations of displacing them, migrants. They said the cleaning drive was carried out to stop them tribals from cutting trees and clearing the areas for cultivation.

Individual Experiences

A tribal man, Sodi Sukaiya, narrated his ordeal to the media on how the authorities destroyed his farmland in Enguppanagar hamlet of Mukmamidi gram panchayat of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The officials also prohibited him from entering his farms.

Sukaiya had migrated from the Korra hamlet of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh in 2002. He now owns no land in the region. "There is no livelihood for us for the last one week," HT quoted him as saying.

An East Godavari district resident, Sodi Iramaiah, says he has been put in a similar situation. He lamented that the forest department had destroyed some of the houses in his hamlet Kothuru.

Over 30,000 People Under Pressure

Tribal rights activist, Shubhranshu Choudhary, informed that the forest authorities in both states have raided around 70 villages so far. They are preventing the tribals from taking up cultivation inside forests and putting pressure on them to leave their hamlets and go back to their native places.

Moving back to Chhattisgarh is no less than a challenge, as these forests were almost home to these Adivasis. Reportedly, there are nearly 270 settlements of IDPs in both Telugu states, including 147 in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, with a total population of not less than 30,000.

'Chhattisgarh Not Our Home'

A majority of the communities, including the Koyas, Gothi Koyas, Murias and Gondshave, refused to return, saying they are much safer in the current region and hold no attachment to Chhattisgarh.

They have seen it all, from being beaten up by the police over claims of supporting Maoists and sheltering them, assaults by Maoists over claims of providing information to the police, inter-state rifts to violence between security forces and Maoists.

Also Read: Odisha's First Tribal CM Hemananda Biswal Dies At 89; PM, Other Top Leaders Express Condolences

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Tribals 
Eviction 
Chhattisgarh 
Telangana 
Andhra Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X