All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dakshina Kannada Govt School Sells Areca Nut To Buy Bus, Ensures Safe Transportation For Students

Image Credits: Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Dakshina Kannada Govt School Sells Areca Nut To Buy Bus, Ensures Safe Transportation For Students

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  15 Sep 2022 6:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

A government school in Dakshina Kannada has bought a bus for students with revenue generated from selling areca nuts grown on its land. The 26-seater bus costing Rs 5 lakh will now bring students from distant places to the school.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A government school in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka has purchased a bus for students by selling areca nut grown on its land. The 26-seater bus will now bring students from distant places to school. The school, with a history of 112 years, owns 4.15 acres.

The school development and monitoring committee (SDMC), villagers, and teachers planted more than 600 saplings of areca nut in 2017. Last year, the areca nut started yielding. The school's farm is outsourced to the local farmers and through which the school gets Rs 2.50 lakhs annually.

After utilising the money earned from farm activities and selling areca nuts in the open market, the school bought a 26-seater bus, costing Rs 5 lakh, to bring students who live far away from the school. According to the school headmistress, A Soorja, the maintenance of the bus would be managed by the SDMC from the income of the areca nut farm.

School Bus To Help In Safer Transportation

Currently, the school has 118 children, mostly come from low-income families. Earlier to this bus, the school has no private transport facilities to bring students to school who live far away in remote areas. The introduction of a new school bus will now benefit such students.

The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Puttur constituency, Sanjeeva Matandoor, flagged off the bus and lauded the efforts of school teachers, villagers, and SDMC. He mentioned that an additional room for the school had been sanctioned, and a concrete road would be made soon for ease of transportation, reported Indian Express.

The school headmaster, Saroja A, praising the efforts of all the stakeholders, said, "The bus could not have been purchased without the involvement of panchayat members, parents, villagers, donors, and school alumni who contributed significantly to the development of the school over time. Many students travelled to the school in rickshaws along a treacherous route. Because of the bus, around 75 students will benefit from safer transportation."

According to school officials, vegetables and fruits, including papaya, pumpkin, banana, and jackfruit, are also being grown on the four-acre farmland. The school would be using the same in making mid-day meals.

Also Read: Women In STEM: Know How Number Of Women Researchers In Science & Tech Field Is Increasing In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Dakshina Kannada 
School Sells Areca Nuts 
Areca Nuts Farming 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Have Only Seen Losses In My Life & Beating Challenges Have Been My Journey'
Pilgrims Made To Do Sit-Ups For Offering Roadside Namaz In UP, Let Go By Cops After Apology
Through Technology-Led Solutions & Social Initiatives, Know How This Entrepreneur Envisions To Build Healthier & Happier World
Andhra Medico Helps Deliver Baby On Moving Train, Receives Praises By Railway Authorities And Netizens
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X