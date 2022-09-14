Women In STEM: Know How Number Of Women Researchers In Science & Tech Field Is Increasing In India

The participation of women researchers in the science and technology field has increased massively in the last two decades. The data released by the Department of Science and Technology also shows that the percentage of women researchers spiked to 18.7 per cent in 2018 from 13.9 per cent in 2015. While over the years, all the academic fields have witnessed an increase in the participation of women, where humanities and social sciences exhibit a more prominent presence.

The encouraging rise of women researchers in social sciences and humanities is 36.4 per cent, and in natural sciences and agriculture, it is 22.5 per cent, Education Times reported. The data signifies that gender gaps in India's research and development sector will soon end with the change in the pattern of hiring by the government and private entities.

The Founder of LMFNETWORK, Sonya Barlow, said, "To further improve the gender ratio in science and technology research areas, we must invest in upskilling of women participants - through mentoring as 50 per cent of women say they need mentors to progress, and this increases their opportunity by 5x."

There has also been a significant increase in the number of women at school contributing to science education and the percentage of women in research laboratories. At the grassroots level, the government is also making efforts to encourage women researchers and girl students to pursue a career in science and technology. Several initiatives have been rolled out to empower women in recent times, including KIRAN, Fellowship for Women in STEMM, and SERB-POWER.

KIRAN

The Department of Science and Technology has launched the Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement for Nurturing (KIRAN) scheme to encourage women through various programs in the science and technology field. Under KIRAN, the 'Women Scientists Scheme' provides a fellowship to unemployed women scientists and technologists.

The scheme has also provided financial support of Rs 95 crore to around 110 women through various women-centric programmes.

Indo-US Fellowship for Women In STEMM

The Department of Science and Technology also introduced the Indo-US Fellowship for Women in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) in partnership with Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF). The effort is to provide opportunities to undertake research activities in premier universities in the USA that will enhance the capabilities and capacities of an Indian women researcher.

The scheme has two modules- the module for Women Overseas Student Internship Program and Women Overseas Fellowship Program.

SERB-POWER

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) has launched a SERB- POWER (Promoting Opportunities For Women in Exploratory Research) program. The vision is to mitigate the gender disparity in science and engineering research funding in various S&T programs in Indian academic institutions and R&D Laboratories.

The program will provide a platform for enhanced diversity in research to ensure equal opportunities for Indian women scientists engaged in research activities. Under this program, the women researchers are benefited from research grants and fellowships.

Other Initiatives

There are several other initiatives taken by the government of India- Consolidation of University Research through Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities (CURIE) program, Women Entrepreneur's Quest (WEQ) and Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Foundation (WEE)- to empower the girl students and women researchers to pursue a career in research and development across fields, especially science and technology.

The Tech Principal for South East Asia and Australia Market for Thoughtworks, Pooja Subramanian, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "We are seeing an increase in the number of women who opt for career paths in STEM and research. It's a gradual increase bolstered by meaningful interventions and initiatives by progressive companies that recognize the business sense of having a diverse workforce.

She added, "Ensuring representation and participation of women in science and technology is possible when the entire ecosystem works together to provide the training and extend equal opportunities to people based on capability and not gender."

Women's Representation In IT Industry

According to a report by 451 Research, women's representation in the Indian IT industry is 34 per cent, with a 50:50 gender parity rate among STEM graduates. Only 51 per cent of women are in entry-level positions, 25 per cent are in managerial positions, and less than 1% are in the C-suite.

The number has increased as compared to 2019. While commenting on the IT sector, the co-founder & Creative Director at uKnowva, Priyanka Jain, said, "While the engineering & IT sector is termed as the male-only field, women are now fast breaking the stereotype and are taking up the managerial and R&D roles at IT companies. But we still have a long way to go.

She added, "This is why the tech industry is male-dominated, and fewer women are pursuing careers in this industry. Traditionally, women could not continue their careers and go up to managerial and c-Suite levels because of personal commitments, family bias and maternity leaves. However, Post-pandemic, we are now moving towards a digital world; more & more companies are becoming hybrid-friendly workplaces and flexible working hours. This attracts more women to the IT industry, allowing them to have a work-life balance."

The next few years are crucial for India to become a global leader in the research and development sector. The central and state governments and government entities are continuously trying to focus on the research and development field to attract more researchers. Such efforts will also close the gender gap in the Indian context and take the country to newer heights of accomplishments.

