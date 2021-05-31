Cuttack: More Than 1000 Villages Stay Untouched By Second Wave Of COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19, which marked its beginning from the mid of April, has caused havoc all across the country. Despite this, as many as 1,028 villages in Cuttack, Odisha have managed to keep the virus at bay.



Since a single case hasn't been detected from any of these villages, the district administration has cleared them as 'green zones'. The credit goes to the efforts made by the sarpanch, ward members, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers. In addition to this, the awareness among the villagers has helped in containing the spread of the virus.

"We have kept a close watch in our village. There is no ingress and egress of people. Besides, the residents are strictly adhering to COVID safety measures," said the villagers of Aenda in Nischintakoili block, a green zone area, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The collector of the area, Bhabani Shankar Chayani, has said that due to an upsurge in the number of cases in the rural areas, the district administration has categorized villages into green, yellow, orange and red zones. This categorization has been brought about after compiling data of positive events for ten days.

Chayani also added that the district has 52% of villages in the green zone, which puts it in an advantageous position. Although sarpanches, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers have been asked to stay on alert in villages under the yellow and orange zone, active surveillance is being done in areas under the red zone. In addition to this, four OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) and ORS officers have been deployed to monitor surveillance in the red zone areas.

The infected people and those in home isolation are closely monitored. The BDOs have now been instructed to review the situation in villages under their own jurisdiction and finally submit reports on an everyday basis.

Out of 1,969 villages in 14 blocks of the district, 629 of them are in the yellow zone, 64 in orange, and 148 in the red zone. This includes 26 villages of the Tangi-Choudwar block in the red zone.

