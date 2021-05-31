Jharkhand: This Family Is Running Feeding Drive For Stray Dogs, Serves Over 150 Dogs Everyday

The Sen family is a gift to the stray dogs of Ranchi's Morabadi, who have been feeding them for over a year now, ever since the pandemic hit the nation.

25-year-old Archie Sen runs a feeding drive with her father, Sanjeet Kumar Sen, and serve around 150-160 dogs every day.

Initially, she served two-thirds of the dogs in its village but later increased her reach every day, feeding hundreds of dogs. The family ensures that the twigs are not just well-fed but also vaccinated and dehydrated.

They have also created over 50 water pots and in various areas and have put a fluorescent dog lead to more than 150 of them to protect the stray from any road accidents or mishaps.

"As most of the street dogs are dependent upon the leftovers of street food vendors in market areas, I started wondering how they would be getting food during the lockdown. Then, I thought of helping them out and went to Morhabadi Ground with four packets of biscuits which got finished within minutes. The following day, I went with more packets of biscuit, which also got finished as their number started increasingly regularly," The New Indian Express quoted her as saying.

But this came with the vast personal expense. They later started a page - 'Street Dogs of Ranchi', a community for animal lovers and others to donate as they like, and come forward to help, due to which we are able to feed more than 200 street dogs every day.

The family asked not necessarily to donate in cash but instead provide dog food, vaccines, multi-vitamins, collar belts and other related things, the media reported.

Father Sanjeet, a retired Mechanical Engineer, supports his daughter fully for this cause.

"The satisfaction it gives by feeding a starving dog cannot be explained in words. Looking at my daughter's interest in street dogs, I started supporting her," said Sanjeet.

Sen also helps dogs finding homes and has facilitated the legal adoption of over 10 street dogs of local breeds so far.

"Everyone talks against animal care and animal cruelty, but very few want to do something for them. I appeal to everyone to come forward and feed at least one animal every day as they are also a part of our society," she said.

