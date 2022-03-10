All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Crusader In A Wheelchair: Sruti Mohapatra, Disability Rights Activist From Odisha, Receives Nari Shakti Puraskar

Image Credit- Twitter/President of India 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Crusader In A Wheelchair': Sruti Mohapatra, Disability Rights Activist From Odisha, Receives Nari Shakti Puraskar

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

8,  10 March 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Mohapatra is a former Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. She is currently a member of the National Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

President Ramnath Kovind conferred Nari Shakti Puraskar to 29 women on the occasion of International Women's Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sruti Mohapatra, a famous disability rights activist, has received a prestigious award for her invincible spirit and distinctive contributions towards the upliftment and empowerment of Divyangjan.

Sharing her experience after felicitation by the President, Sruti said, "I am elated that for the first time, my hard work has been recognised at the national level," reported Odisha TV.

Contributions & Awards

Sruti Mohapatra is known as the 'Crusader in a Wheelchair' and is the founder of two Non-governmental organisations in Odisha. In 2001, she founded 'Swabhiman' (State Disability Information And Resource Centre), the state's first cross-disability organisation and 'SHARE' working for the upliftment of Divyangjan.

Mohapatra also founded 'Project Anjali' for Divyang children to showcase their talent and other education and self-employment support projects for Divyangjan. She worked for the passage of the PWD Act in 1996 and the RPWD Act in 2016.

Mohapatra is a former Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. She is currently a member of the National Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Mohapatra was awarded the Vidya Bhawan Social Service Award in 2013 and the National Young Scientist Award in 1992.

Wanted To Become An IAS Officer

Sruti Mohapatra dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. In her twenties, she had cleared the UPSC civil services exam and made it to the Group A allied services.

In 1987, she gave the exams another attempt and clinched the interview call. But unfortunately, a few days before the interview, she met with a devastating car accident that severely injured her spinal cord.

Also Read: Nari Shakti Awardee Nivruti Rai: Tech Pundit Who Addressed Rural Connectivity Problems

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Crusader In A Wheelchair 
Sruti Mohapatra 
Disability Rights Activist 
Odisha 
Nari Shakti Puraskar 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X