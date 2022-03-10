'Crusader In A Wheelchair': Sruti Mohapatra, Disability Rights Activist From Odisha, Receives Nari Shakti Puraskar

President Ramnath Kovind conferred Nari Shakti Puraskar to 29 women on the occasion of International Women's Day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sruti Mohapatra, a famous disability rights activist, has received a prestigious award for her invincible spirit and distinctive contributions towards the upliftment and empowerment of Divyangjan.

Sharing her experience after felicitation by the President, Sruti said, "I am elated that for the first time, my hard work has been recognised at the national level," reported Odisha TV.



President Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar to Sruti Mohapatra for empowerment of Divyangjan. Known as the 'Crusader in a Wheelchair', she founded NGOs working for upliftment of divyangjan in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/wetaS5qo3r — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2022

Contributions & Awards

Sruti Mohapatra is known as the 'Crusader in a Wheelchair' and is the founder of two Non-governmental organisations in Odisha. In 2001, she founded 'Swabhiman' (State Disability Information And Resource Centre), the state's first cross-disability organisation and 'SHARE' working for the upliftment of Divyangjan.

Mohapatra also founded 'Project Anjali' for Divyang children to showcase their talent and other education and self-employment support projects for Divyangjan. She worked for the passage of the PWD Act in 1996 and the RPWD Act in 2016.

Mohapatra is a former Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. She is currently a member of the National Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Mohapatra was awarded the Vidya Bhawan Social Service Award in 2013 and the National Young Scientist Award in 1992.

Wanted To Become An IAS Officer

Sruti Mohapatra dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. In her twenties, she had cleared the UPSC civil services exam and made it to the Group A allied services.

In 1987, she gave the exams another attempt and clinched the interview call. But unfortunately, a few days before the interview, she met with a devastating car accident that severely injured her spinal cord.

