Caste discrimination
Nari Shakti Awardee Nivruti Rai: Tech Pundit Who Addressed Rural Connectivity Problems

Credits: Twitter (Nivruti Rai

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Nari Shakti Awardee Nivruti Rai: Tech Pundit Who Addressed Rural Connectivity Problems

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

8,  10 March 2022 7:42 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Her achievements in technology have been recognised, especially developing power-efficient semiconductor chips. Rai has also worked towards new rural connectivity solutions which are cost-effective and with high-speed broadband connections.

Country head for multinational technology company Intel, Nivruti Rai, has been honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar on International Women's Day, on March 8. She is also the Vice President of Intel Foundry Services. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lauded her work and congratulated for the recognition.

Rai's Work

The renowned tech prodigy has been honoured for exceptional work towards uplifting her gender individuals. Her achievements in technology have been recognised, especially developing power-efficient semiconductor chips. Rai has also worked towards new rural connectivity solutions which are cost-effective and with high-speed broadband connections.

She has only one mantra in life, never giving up come what may. And this is proven by the heights of success she has achieved. "I may not be the smartest person, but I'm a go-getter, and I never give up," Hindustan Times quoted Rai as saying.

Formative Years

Born in November 1969 in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Rai was the third child of her parents. As the third daughter, she was also subjected to being called a burden by relatives. But fate had more planned for her - becoming the top name in the tech industry.

She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Operations Research from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York, and a master's degree in Engineering from Oregon State University.

Intel Journey

In 1994, she joined Intel and moved to Bengaluru. She headed teams across the globe and brought India to the top for the tech firm.

She is also leading Intel India's product development drive in emerging technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI), 5G (fifth-generation cellular network technology), autonomous system-on-chip (SoC), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing HT reported.

Her team was also honoured with the Intel Achievement Award for contributing to the Minute Intel architecture core development in 2013.

Accolades

Apart from Nari Shakti, Rai has also been named one of the five featured women under the Reykjavík Global Forum. Besides, she was No.19 on Fortune India's 2019-Most Powerful Women in business list.

Rai was the first NRI to receive dual citizenship (OCI) from the Indian government in 2006. After producing 12 research papers and application modules, she holds patent rights on five of them.

Also Read: On Women's Day Occasion, Chandigarh Police Launches Women Patrolling Vehicles

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
