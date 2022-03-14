All section
Caste discrimination
After Losing Job To COVID, Odisha Labourer Turns YouTuber Star; Earns In Lakhs

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

After Losing Job To COVID, Odisha Labourer Turns YouTuber Star; Earns In Lakhs

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

27,  14 March 2022 1:17 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The 35-year-old Isak Munda makes videos related to food challenges and a glimpse of rural life. The idea of creating food-related videos popped after Munda saw his daughter and her friends watching clips related to the food habits of tribals living in interior areas.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, life has become more precarious, especially for migrant workers. Stranded in the working states, forced to leave, unemployed, and with no access to social protection, they became the worse-off.

But many did not give up despite the challenging times and tried to rebuild their lives, just like Iska Munda. A daily wage labourer from Odisha, Munda has become an internet sensation and earns lakhs per month.

Job Lost To COVID

It did not come easy for Munda, as he had his share of struggles during the pandemic and unavoidable lockdowns. He was employed as a construction worker but lost his job after the outbreak and lockdowns. He was left with his savings, which was soon exhausted.

As days passed, he struggled to earn a one-time meal for his family of five ( wife and three children). He is a native of Babupali village in the Jujumura block of the Sambalpur district.

Launched Channel Over Friends' Recommendation

His friends suggested he try vlogging his village life and start his channel on YouTube. They explained to him how he could monetise by making videos.

After much consultation, Munda decided to give it a try and borrowed some money from his friends and added his leftover savings of Rs 3,000 to buy a smartphone. Soon, he started recording videos of his daily activities and uploaded them on his channel, 'Isak Munda Eating'.

He makes videos related to food challenges and a glimpse of rural life. The idea of creating food-related videos popped after Munda saw his daughter and her friends watching clips related to the food habits of tribals living in interior areas.

"We are daily wage earners, and if we don't earn daily, we can't eat. After the lockdown in 2020, we were in a dilemma as to how to survive," he told India Today.

Not in his wildest dreams did he imagine that he would be successful after losing out on his savings owing to the lockdown. The 35- year-old now has over 747k subscribers, with thousands and lakhs of viewership.

Also Read: RSS Passes Resolution To Promote Employment; Urges All To Follow 'Bharatiya Economic Model'

