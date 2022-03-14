RSS Passes Resolution To Promote Employment; Urges All To Follow 'Bharatiya Economic Model'

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Sunday, March 13, passed a resolution to promote employment opportunities towards creating a self-reliant India. The resolution was passed during the three-day national meeting of the ABPS at Pirana in Ahmedabad.

The apex policy-making body called for 'Bharat-centric models' of employment generation to strengthen the economy and achieve sustainable and holistic development.

Towards Self Reliant India

The motion emphasises the mission of self-sustenance and the values to be imbibed in the work culture.

"The ABPS urges the society to establish a healthy work culture based on our eternal values of promoting various types of work opportunities so that Bharat regains its rightful place on the world economic front," The Indian Express quoted ABPS.

Speaking to the media, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said that rehabilitation is required mainly in the twin areas of education and employment. He added that there is a need for an employment perspective in the country.

Entrepreneurship Is The Way Forward

Hosabale said that the economic crisis that India suffered after coronavirus hit, the government and society tried to address the matter. Still, the success rate was not high, and the resolution has taken cognisance of the matter.

It primarily focuses on encouraging people to unearth their entrepreneurial skills to make India self-contained. Speaking more on this, the Secretary explained that the country's manufacturing sector had a great potential in generating employment, which will further help the country reduce its dependence on imports.

Govt & Social Work Organisations

Hosabale said that the government schemes must work in association with social work. The authorities must provide counselling to people, especially young adults, so they can think beyond seeking jobs.

Village folks, especially women and the tribal community members, must be encouraged to participate. They can be guided by educationists, industry and community leaders, social organisations, and other experts.

Bharatiya Economic Model

The resolution also mentioned several successful employment generation models, especially on the lines of the Bharatiya Economic Model, which already exist in various parts of the country.

"They have also taken into account local specialities, talents and requirements. At many such places, entrepreneurs, businessmen, micro-finance institutions, SHGs and organisations have initiated endeavours in the areas of value-added products, cooperative sector, direct marketing of local products and skill development, etc.," The Indian Express quoted the resolution.

