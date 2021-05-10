Ranchi: Group Of Friends Helps COVID-19 Patients With Free Meals, Oxygen Cylinders

Hotelier Ranjeet Rajpal from Ranchi and his childhood friends have been helping COVID-19 patients by refilling oxygen cylinders for free and providing free meals daily.

Currently, the group of friends have purchased over a dozen of cylinders to distribute among those who cannot afford to buy one, without taking any security deposit from the beneficiaries.

It was after a distress call by one of their friends that Rajpal, Piyush More, Surya Prabhat and Prince Kohli, started this volunteer work. Their friend's father had been facing difficulty in breathing due to COVID-19.

"Abhishek asked us to arrange an oxygen cylinder for his father. We arranged one immediately and gradually his father recovered. The next day, another person called us seeking help for his ailing family member," said Rajpal, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The quartet also said that after this incident, their numbers were circulated among other people. In just a few hours, they received so many calls from people and they couldn't refuse them. Currently, the group has bought 12 cylinders on their own.

"After recovering from the virus, the patients return cylinders and we pass it to some other person," added the group of friends. When it comes to food deliveries, they have provided food to over 500 people in the past 20 days.

Also Read: Bihar: Virtual Learning Classes On Doordarshan For Classes 9 to 12, Closure Of Schools Affecting Students