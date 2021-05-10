Education

Bihar: Virtual Learning Classes On Doordarshan For Classes 9 to 12, Closure Of Schools Affecting Students

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) is starting virtual learning for students in classes 9 to 12 through Doordarshan (DD) from Monday to make up for the disruption in studies, caused by the pandemic.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   10 May 2021 10:59 AM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Bihar: Virtual Learning Classes On Doordarshan For Classes 9 to 12, Closure Of Schools Affecting Students

Image Credits: The Indian Express (Representational)

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) is now starting virtual learning for students studying in classes 9 to 12 through Doordarshan (DD) from Monday. The main objective behind starting this programme is to make up for the disruption in studies, caused by the closure of educational institutes in the state amid the pandemic.

The programme is getting technical support from UNICEF, Bihar. The officials of BEPC informed that they will re-telecast the 'Mera Doordarshan-Mera Vidyalaya' programme to engage students in academic activities through fun learning.

Sanjay Singh, director of BEPC appealed to headmasters, teachers and guardians to ensure that students of concerned classes watch the programme and avail of the benefit.

Virtual classes for students of class 9 and 10 will be telecast from 10 am to 11 am.

At the same time, the students of class 11 and 12 will be taught between 11 am to 12 pm on a daily basis.

According to the council, members, around 40 lakh students are enrolled in classes 9 to 12 across the state.

Another BEPC official said the objective was to cover the syllabus of April and May, reported The Hindustan Times.

Nipurnh Gupta, communication officer of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Bihar, said they had extended technical support in converting study materials of different classes in digital format.

"Analyzing the target audience, television is a better medium for digital learning than mobile in the state," he added.

In view of the increasing COVID cases, the Bihar government headed by CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state till May 15.

Due to the closure of educational institutes, students have been affected adversely as the classes are not being conducted regularly.

Also Read: Youth Congress Chief Srinivas, His 1000 Member Team Across India Wins Praise For Helping COVID-19 Patients

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian