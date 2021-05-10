Bihar: Virtual Learning Classes On Doordarshan For Classes 9 to 12, Closure Of Schools Affecting Students

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) is now starting virtual learning for students studying in classes 9 to 12 through Doordarshan (DD) from Monday. The main objective behind starting this programme is to make up for the disruption in studies, caused by the closure of educational institutes in the state amid the pandemic.

The programme is getting technical support from UNICEF, Bihar. The officials of BEPC informed that they will re-telecast the 'Mera Doordarshan-Mera Vidyalaya' programme to engage students in academic activities through fun learning.

Sanjay Singh, director of BEPC appealed to headmasters, teachers and guardians to ensure that students of concerned classes watch the programme and avail of the benefit.



Virtual classes for students of class 9 and 10 will be telecast from 10 am to 11 am.

At the same time, the students of class 11 and 12 will be taught between 11 am to 12 pm on a daily basis.

According to the council, members, around 40 lakh students are enrolled in classes 9 to 12 across the state.



Another BEPC official said the objective was to cover the syllabus of April and May, reported The Hindustan Times.

Nipurnh Gupta, communication officer of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Bihar, said they had extended technical support in converting study materials of different classes in digital format.

"Analyzing the target audience, television is a better medium for digital learning than mobile in the state," he added.

In view of the increasing COVID cases, the Bihar government headed by CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state till May 15.

Due to the closure of educational institutes, students have been affected adversely as the classes are not being conducted regularly.

