Youth Congress Chief Srinivas, His 1000 Member Team Across India Wins Praise For Helping COVID-19 Patients

As the second COVID-19 wave continues to hit the country, a leader who has come forward to help patients amid the crisis and gained prominence for his noble work is BV Srinivas, Indian Youth Congress president.

Srinivas, who belongs to Karnataka has been actively replying to SOS messages for help from all over the country, along with his 1,000-member team.

Many people received help from Srinivas for getting beds in the hospitals,, oxygen, medicines or plasma amid the present-day crisis. This apart, he has also helped elders get vaccinated, and this gesture by him is winning massive praise online.





Though he had no political background, Srinivas, who hails from the Shivamogga district, decided to join the National Students' Union of India in Bengaluru, while he was in college.

He caught the attention of the Central Congress leadership after he held an agitation against right-wing ideologue Pramod Mutalik in 2010.

Since 2014, Srinivas, based in New Delhi, has worked in various capacities in the Congress. He was appointed interim president of the Youth Congress in 2019 after Keshav Chand Yadav resigned following the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The main control room for their work is in Delhi, which coordinates with all state Congress party control rooms.



"These are difficult times and for us, humanitarian work is primary, politics comes later," Srinivas told The Indian Express, when asked about the praise he is receiving across social media platforms.

He also said that he is not alone in this. With him, there are 1,000 trained Youth Congress members.

During the first wave of COVID-19 last year in March, Srinivas started a network of Youth Congress volunteers with 600 people under SOS IYC with the objective to help migrant workers.

Srinivas is the first Kannadiga to be appointed the president of the Indian Youth Congress and the second person to hold this position from South India. The main control room for their work is in Delhi, which coordinates with all state Congress party control rooms.

