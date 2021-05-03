Ranchi: Tribal Woman Provides Free Meals To COVID-19 Infected Families

A tribal woman from the Ranchi district of Jharkhand has lately turned her business into service, for several families infected with COVID.

Nisha Bhagat runs a café in Ranchi and has now been providing breakfast, lunch, and dinner to these households. The three-time food supply reaches 45 people in her area.

It all started when one day, a woman called her up asking for home delivery for a dish made of rice called 'Khichidi'.

"She was ready to pay whatever…I was a bit surprised because people generally don't order that simple food over the phone," Bhagat told The New Indian Express.

"Then the caller told me the sad part; everyone in that family had turned COVID positive and none of them was physically fit enough to cook food. I took the order and sent it out. That set me thinking why not provide free food to such families," recalled Bhagat.

After this incident, Bhagat put up a message on her social media handles about the provision of free food to COVID-19 patients. After that, she started getting calls for help and for the delivery of food. Lately, Nisha has been assisted by her friends Chandrashekar and Vinita Sahu in delivering food to various families in her area.

They get up at 5 a.m. every day and start their duty.

"Since the food goes to the ailing people, I take extra care of nutrition and cleanliness. In breakfast, we cook things poha, idli, upma along with a boiled egg, while in lunch we make rice, roti, green vegetables, and salad. In dinner, one vegetable and chapatis are given," said Bhagat.

After the food is packaged, it is home-delivered to infected families. A lot of people have now come forward and helped her with money in order to grow her free service which she has set up for COVID-19 impacted families.

"More than anything else, it is the blessings of the people who get what I serve them. It gives me immense satisfaction and inner strength to continue with my work," said Bhagat. She has been in touch with infected families and has been doing this practice regularly.

Also Read: This Foundation Is Providing Free Meals To COVID-19 Patients Staying In Home Isolation