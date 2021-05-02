This Foundation Is Providing Free Meals To COVID-19 Patients Staying In Home Isolation

Accessibility to food is one of the many challenges for people who are in-home quarantine due to the pandemic. Looking at the difficulties faced by COVID-19 infected patients to get their daily meals, Satish Savitri Sarella and his friends decided to start a foundation through which they can provide meals to COVID-19 patients staying in home isolation. Satish Savitri Sarella started Future-India Foundation and his close friends to help those in distress or need of meals during their isolation period. The 38-year-old understands the problems of patients well because he had faced a similar situation.

Solace For The Home Quarantined



While Satish was staying in home isolation last year in April, he found it difficult to cook food. It urged him to think about the difficulties faced by patients who had been infected with COVID-19. Soon after recovering, Satish started Future-India Foundation with the primary objective of serving meals to COVID-19 patients. "It all began when I tested positive for the virus in the first week of April. After sending my wife and daughter to my in-law's house, I started cooking food. I am such a bad cook. It's difficult for single or elderly people to get good food when you lock yourself in a room, fighting with the virus. That's the time when I decided to help those in-home quarantines and started Future-India Foundation," Satish said The New Indian Express.

His team is active in Vijayawada, Eluru and Jangareddigudem of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. Their team is providing food at the doorsteps of COVID-19 infected patients. Apart from running the Foundation, Satish also works as a superintendent (Vigilance) in the Animal Husbandry department. "Initially, I was the only person delivering food packets to those who requested them through Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. Later, a few of my friends joined in. People from different walks of life have also joined in now. Everyone takes an active part in delivering the food packets— breakfast, lunch and dinner—to those in home isolation. We do not accept donations; we spend from our salaries," said Satish. Satish also shared that through their Foundation, they are providing meals at doorsteps to Covid-19 patients staying alone in home isolation and lack suitable means to arrange food for themselves.





