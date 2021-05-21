Uplifting

Bengaluru: Biker Brothers Turn Ambulance Drivers To Help COVID Patients

They were moved by the plight of people running from pillar to post for hospitals, beds and oxygen and decided to start volunteering.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   21 May 2021 6:35 AM GMT
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Rishab Shaju
Bengaluru: Biker Brothers Turn Ambulance Drivers To Help COVID Patients

Image Credit: Deccan Herald

It has almost been two months since the second wave of COVID-19 hit India. Amidst the chaos that this wave has brought, there have been a lot of people who are stepping up and helping those in distress. Among these there are two biker brothers from Bengaluru as well.

Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb have recently been volunteering as ambulance drivers. "I have seen visuals where people were running from pillar to post for hospitals and there is a scarcity of beds and oxygen. I could see the pain of people. I did not want to sit back and complain, so we started volunteering," said Muteeb Zoheb, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The two brothers travel across India and other neighbouring countries on their bikes. They have also been trained in evacuation.

For the past three weeks, they have also been volunteering as ambulance drivers. "People used to get the patients in two-wheelers and autos because they could not afford ambulance service," added Zoheb.

The brothers have also urged people to volunteer and help others in distress. "Either we can watch, or we can do something. We chose to do," said Junaid.

Also Read: 'Everyone Should Follow Her Foot Steps': PM Modi Hails Anantapur Woman For Successful Nature Farming

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

contributor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Rishab Shaju

Rishab Shaju

(Remote Intern)

A passionate, confident, and energetic student, I am a workaholic with an interest in the field of Broadcast Journalism. I always make sure to meet my deadlines and can work well under pressure. Other than journalism, I am also interested in the field of Psychology and Literature. Timeliness and honesty are the two most important factors that define me. If not journalism, I would want to be a professor or a social worker.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian