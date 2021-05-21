Bengaluru: Biker Brothers Turn Ambulance Drivers To Help COVID Patients

It has almost been two months since the second wave of COVID-19 hit India. Amidst the chaos that this wave has brought, there have been a lot of people who are stepping up and helping those in distress. Among these there are two biker brothers from Bengaluru as well.

Murthaza Junaid and Muteeb Zoheb have recently been volunteering as ambulance drivers. "I have seen visuals where people were running from pillar to post for hospitals and there is a scarcity of beds and oxygen. I could see the pain of people. I did not want to sit back and complain, so we started volunteering," said Muteeb Zoheb, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The two brothers travel across India and other neighbouring countries on their bikes. They have also been trained in evacuation.

For the past three weeks, they have also been volunteering as ambulance drivers. "People used to get the patients in two-wheelers and autos because they could not afford ambulance service," added Zoheb.

The brothers have also urged people to volunteer and help others in distress. "Either we can watch, or we can do something. We chose to do," said Junaid.

