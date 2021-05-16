'Everyone Should Follow Her Foot Steps': PM Modi Hails Anantapur Woman For Successful Nature Farming

Vannuramma, a woman farmer from the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, who has cultivated vegetables and other crops using natural farming methods, was recently praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with farmers while releasing financial assistance under the PM Kisan scheme.

While conversing with Vannuramma, the PM said she is an inspiration to Anantapur, which in turn, is an inspiration to the country in natural farming. "A Dalit women farmer using nature farming has enhanced her income fourfold. If everyone in the country follows her example, the entire country will prosper," said PM Modi, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In her interaction with the PM, Vannuramma introduced herself as a small farmer cultivating four acres of assigned land given to her by the state government. The land given to her was arid for 10 years and due to her nature farming technique, it has become fertile again.

"I used nature farming in two acres and cultivated three crops in one acre. Millets, groundnuts and vegetables were cultivated in my land. I invested Rs 27,000 on three crops and earned Rs 1.07 lakh per acre," explained Vannuramma.

She also mentioned how Anantapur is a drought-prone area and gets the least amount of rainfall. Hence, she adopted nature farming to develop her land. "I am an SC woman and there is a tribal hamlet besides our village, where 170 tribal women live. I taught nature farming to them and encouraged them to take it up," said Vannuramma.

In response to this, PM Modi said that she is an inspiration to others and he saluted for her work.

Apart from this, district collector Gandham Chandrudu congratulated Vannuramma for her work. He also said that if everyone follows her footsteps, Anantapur would become a green land.

"Though Vannuramma lost her husband, she never lost her courage and the mother of four had proved that one can do everything if he/she is determined and hardworking," added Chandrudu.

