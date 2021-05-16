COVID-19: How Kurnool Govt General Hospital Is Effectively Tackling Shortage Of Beds

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen beds in various part of Andhra Pradesh, a government hospital in Kurnool district in ensuring that every patient gets the required medical aid through its effective management.

Of the total 950 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the GGH Government General Hospital in Kurnool, 70 are on ventilators, and 750 are on oxygen support. About 110 Covid patients are admitted to the hospital daily, while 30-40 patients are discharged.

Due to the effective management of the hospital authorities, they are able to treat patients from neighbouring Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka, reported The New Indian Express.

The hospital has an oxygen inventory of 21.5 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD), out of which 16.5 KLD is consumed daily. To fulfil the demand, the GGH gets oxygen tankers each day. Additionally, a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) unit with a capacity of 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute is also kept ready at all times to meet the additional requirements.

A sufficient number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to the skilful utilisation of its resources, the Hospital Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy told The New Indian Express. He also informed that they are arranging 200 more oxygen beds in German sheds in the hospital premises as per the directions of District Collector G Veerapandian.

"We are committed to providing quality medical services to Covid patients. Our doctors and medical personnel are performing their duties with a dedication to ensuring speedy recovery of Covid patients, which helps ease pressure on hospital beds," the Superintendent said.

At a time when hospitals are struggling to find oxygen and patients to find a bed, the Government General Hospital in Kurnool has shown the way that if resources are utilised effectively, the situation can be managed to some extent.