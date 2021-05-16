Uplifting

COVID-19: How Kurnool Govt General Hospital Is Effectively Tackling Shortage Of Beds

Because of the effective management of the hospital authorities, they are able to treat patients from neighbouring areas such as Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts, Mahabubnagar in Telangana, and Raichur in Karnataka.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   16 May 2021 7:34 AM GMT
Writer : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubhendu Deshmukh
COVID-19: How Kurnool Govt General Hospital Is Effectively Tackling Shortage Of Beds

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Amid reports of shortage of oxygen beds in various part of Andhra Pradesh, a government hospital in Kurnool district in ensuring that every patient gets the required medical aid through its effective management.

Of the total 950 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the GGH Government General Hospital in Kurnool, 70 are on ventilators, and 750 are on oxygen support. About 110 Covid patients are admitted to the hospital daily, while 30-40 patients are discharged.

Due to the effective management of the hospital authorities, they are able to treat patients from neighbouring Kadapa, Anantapur and Prakasam districts, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka, reported The New Indian Express.

The hospital has an oxygen inventory of 21.5 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD), out of which 16.5 KLD is consumed daily. To fulfil the demand, the GGH gets oxygen tankers each day. Additionally, a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) unit with a capacity of 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute is also kept ready at all times to meet the additional requirements.

A sufficient number of oxygen beds and ventilators are available in the GGH to tackle any medical emergency due to the skilful utilisation of its resources, the Hospital Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy told The New Indian Express. He also informed that they are arranging 200 more oxygen beds in German sheds in the hospital premises as per the directions of District Collector G Veerapandian.

"We are committed to providing quality medical services to Covid patients. Our doctors and medical personnel are performing their duties with a dedication to ensuring speedy recovery of Covid patients, which helps ease pressure on hospital beds," the Superintendent said.

At a time when hospitals are struggling to find oxygen and patients to find a bed, the Government General Hospital in Kurnool has shown the way that if resources are utilised effectively, the situation can be managed to some extent.

Also Read: Oxygen Crisis: 11 COVID Patients Die In Andhra Pradesh Hospital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian