Tamil Nadu: This Couple Is Providing Meals To Specially-Abled Students In Lockdown

While the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed unimaginable horror upon people, a number of them have also stepped forward to help those in dire need in various ways.

Bhuvaneswari Anbalagan and Sakthivel Pannerselvam, from Iyyappanthangal, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, are going out of their way to help those in need of it. The couple has started a small group called Magizhvithu Magiz with an objective to provide free meals to the needy.

Anand Raj, one of their friends, also joined them and assisted with the fundraising activities.

Gradually, their gang grew and now 15 people are a part of it. They feed the differently-abled students in the nearby hostel and the homeless staying in the area.

Apart from this, they also feed unemployed people, such as domestic helpers and hawkers, who have been severely affected during the pandemic.

After reading about young children contributing to government funds or NGOs, they were also inspired to help the needy.

When they were looking to do some relief work, an acquaintance reached out to them regarding the food requirements of a neighbouring hostel that houses specially-abled students.



Soon after, they formed a group and sent a message to their local friends and relatives for helping them with their initiative.



"When we read that the poor said that they would die out of hunger first, before dying of corona, it hurt us and made us want to do something about it", Bhuvaneswari told The Logical Indian.



After spreading the word, they hired a local cook to prepare the meals. Their breakfast includes nutritious South Indian dishes like pongal and dosa. For lunch, they provide rice.

According to the couple, such initiatives allow the local community to continue to give services and make money.

"This makes sure that on one hand, we feed the hungry, while on the other hand, we also help the local people stay employed," the couple told The Logical Indian.

The couple said that they wanted to give back to the community. "This is the only place where I feel positive and get good vibes these days", Bhuvaneswari concludes while talking of her work.

