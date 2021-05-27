Old Man In Kolkata Sells Paintings On Streets After His Kids Abandoned Him

The pandemic has been tough for everyone in the country. Due to the lockdown imposed to prevent its spread, thousands of people lost their jobs. Many were even left on the street with no livelihood to support themselves.

However, everyone has been trying to survive this difficult period in some way or the other. One among them is artist Sunil Pal who at such an old age has to go on the streets to earn his daily earnings.

According to a post shared on Twitter, Sunil Pal is an artist hailing from Kolkata who has been abandoned by his kids. Further, it was mentioned that he has resorted to selling pieces of his art at only ₹50-100.

Pal sits in front of Axis Bank, Gol Park, Kolkata and is mostly available on Wednesday and Saturdays. However, even though there is a risk of infection outside, instead of staying home, he has to roam around the streets to make some money.

Artist Sunil Pal sits in front of Axis Bank, Gol Park, #Kolkata with his beautiful creations, after his kids abandoned him

Selling the wonderful pieces of art at only ₹50-100



This is his fight to earn his daily bread, so, if you're in Kolkata, pls buy his art🙏@abhijitmajumder pic.twitter.com/ig3BFqiEvo — Sajeda Akhtar (@Sajeda_Akhtar) May 24, 2021

Due to state-imposed lockdowns and precautions, he is struggling to get customers. This post was widely shared on Twitter and many netizens said that they are ready to come forward to help him.

Would be great if we could buy his art online. I can build him a website free of charge if someone in Kolkata helps with shipping, photography etc. Alternatively someone could help him get set up on Amazon. He might not accept charity but we could help him grow his business. — Tushar Tyagi (@tusharttyagi) May 25, 2021





Dear ma'am,

Can I get his phone number ?

Can arrange online sales of his artwork.

Please try to fetch his number. — Cdr Neel Mitra Retd. (@blue_saturn) May 25, 2021

It is heartwarming to see people on the internet come together to help someone in dire need.

