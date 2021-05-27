Old Man In Kolkata Sells Paintings On Streets After His Kids Abandoned Him

Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
The pandemic has been tough for everyone in the country. Due to the lockdown imposed to prevent its spread, thousands of people lost their jobs. Many were even left on the street with no livelihood to support themselves.
However, everyone has been trying to survive this difficult period in some way or the other. One among them is artist Sunil Pal who at such an old age has to go on the streets to earn his daily earnings.
According to a post shared on Twitter, Sunil Pal is an artist hailing from Kolkata who has been abandoned by his kids. Further, it was mentioned that he has resorted to selling pieces of his art at only ₹50-100.
Pal sits in front of Axis Bank, Gol Park, Kolkata and is mostly available on Wednesday and Saturdays. However, even though there is a risk of infection outside, instead of staying home, he has to roam around the streets to make some money.
Due to state-imposed lockdowns and precautions, he is struggling to get customers. This post was widely shared on Twitter and many netizens said that they are ready to come forward to help him.
It is heartwarming to see people on the internet come together to help someone in dire need.
Also Read: Kerala: Kasargod Hotel Feeds Homeless And Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown Induced Loss
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.