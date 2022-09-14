All section
Caste discrimination
Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu

Image Credit: Twitter/supriyasahuias

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu

Ishita Singh

Writer: Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Ishita Singh

Remote Intern

She is a versatile content writer, an orator and a graphic designer who prefers multitasking under pressure and complies with the deadline.

See article by Ishita Singh

Tamil Nadu,  14 Sep 2022 4:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In a viral video, RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Saravanan can be seen assisting a passenger with special needs on the train at the Virudhachalam station in Tamil Nadu.

A video of a member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) assisting a man with special needs to board a train is going viral on social media. Supriya Sahu, an employee of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), released the video on Twitter on September 9. In the caption, she added, "Wonderful gesture by Saravanan, SI, RPF. He carried a special-needs passenger and helped him board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him."

The 35-second video showed an RPF SI Saravanan transporting the man with special needs from the train's entry to his compartment. The event took place at the Virudhachalam station in Tamil Nadu. An additional female who appeared to be the man's mother or grandmother offered assistance to the staff.

The Video Received A Significant Number Of Views

In the video, RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Saravanan is seen assisting a passenger with special needs on the train at the Virudhachalam station in Tamil Nadu. From the train's entrance to the man's birth, the official bear him the entire way. Another person observed helping the RPF personnel is an elderly woman.

The video has been viewed over 36,000 times and has received over 2,000 likes since it was shared. Internet users praised the RPF officer's kindness but also called for the railways to provide better infrastructure, reported NDTV.

Internet Users Have Been Reacting In Droves

One user thanked the police for their kind gesture and said their hard work is greatly appreciated.

Another added, "there should be a ramp available so that the entire wheelchair unit can be taken inside". However, trains should be upgraded to meet the needs of the physically challenged. It's difficult even for "normal" people, especially when it comes to toilets.

A third person commented that the gesture is heartfelt, but we require a barrier-free transportation system more than people with gold hearts. What is the point of putting both in danger if every railway station in India has ramps for boarding trains?

A fourth added that we must learn from him and help people with special needs and the elderly everywhere, giving them priority when queuing.

Meanwhile, the Internet is flooded with touching videos of RPF personnel assisting passengers in distress. An RPF officer recently saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son at the Bankura railway station in West Bengal, according to a video shared by Indian Railways.

Also Read: Punjab Government To Deploy Over 1 Lakh Machines For Managing Crop-Residue, Stubble Burning

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ishita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Railway Protection Force 
Supriya Sahu 
Indian Administrative Services 

