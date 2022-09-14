Hats-Off! Internet Lauds Cop For Assists Specially-Abled Man On Train In Tamil Nadu

A video of a member of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) assisting a man with special needs to board a train is going viral on social media. Supriya Sahu, an employee of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), released the video on Twitter on September 9. In the caption, she added, "Wonderful gesture by Saravanan, SI, RPF. He carried a special-needs passenger and helped him board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him."

The 35-second video showed an RPF SI Saravanan transporting the man with special needs from the train's entry to his compartment. The event took place at the Virudhachalam station in Tamil Nadu. An additional female who appeared to be the man's mother or grandmother offered assistance to the staff.

The Video Received A Significant Number Of Views

In the video, RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) Saravanan is seen assisting a passenger with special needs on the train at the Virudhachalam station in Tamil Nadu. From the train's entrance to the man's birth, the official bear him the entire way. Another person observed helping the RPF personnel is an elderly woman.

The video has been viewed over 36,000 times and has received over 2,000 likes since it was shared. Internet users praised the RPF officer's kindness but also called for the railways to provide better infrastructure, reported NDTV.

Wonderful gesture by Mr. Saravanan, SI,RPF. He carried a passenger with special needs and helped him to board a train at Virudhachalam station. We need more people like him. Video- by @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mYSjRVfFdh — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 9, 2022

Internet Users Have Been Reacting In Droves

One user thanked the police for their kind gesture and said their hard work is greatly appreciated.

Another added, "there should be a ramp available so that the entire wheelchair unit can be taken inside". However, trains should be upgraded to meet the needs of the physically challenged. It's difficult even for "normal" people, especially when it comes to toilets.

A third person commented that the gesture is heartfelt, but we require a barrier-free transportation system more than people with gold hearts. What is the point of putting both in danger if every railway station in India has ramps for boarding trains?

A fourth added that we must learn from him and help people with special needs and the elderly everywhere, giving them priority when queuing.

Meanwhile, the Internet is flooded with touching videos of RPF personnel assisting passengers in distress. An RPF officer recently saved the lives of an elderly woman and her son at the Bankura railway station in West Bengal, according to a video shared by Indian Railways.

