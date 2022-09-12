All section
Punjab Government To Deploy Over 1 Lakh Machines For Managing Crop-Residue, Stubble Burning

Image Credit- Wikimedia (Representational), Twitter/ Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Government To Deploy Over 1 Lakh Machines For Managing Crop-Residue, Stubble Burning

Punjab,  12 Sep 2022 6:49 AM GMT

Punjab CM said paddy is cultivated on over 75 lakh acres; out of that, farmers on 37 lakh acres don't burn paddy straw. He emphasised that significant actions must be taken to manage the remaining 38 lakh acres.

The Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, stated on Saturday (September 10) that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led state government is considering spending its own money to introduce over one lakh devices for managing paddy straws.

The statement came after the central government refused to share funding to stop crop residue or stubble burning. Punjab is developing a strategy to cut back on crop residue and stubble burning, as reported by NDTV.

What Did The Punjab CM Say?

CM Mann stated, "We had offered a joint resolution on this menace, but instead of helping us, the centre has dragged its feet on it." But it doesn't mean that it will deter us from ensuring the well-being of our farmers and the protection of the environment. "

The CM said paddy is cultivated on over 75 lakh acres in Punjab; of that, farmers on 37 lakh acres don't burn paddy straw. He emphasised that significant actions must be taken to ensure the management of the remaining 38 lakh acres.

According to Mann, the state administration is considering putting up 1,00,000 machines. This issue would be resolved by these machines, which have a daily capacity of managing 8 to 10 acres of agricultural residue. He also noted that the strategy aligns with the state government's objective of making Punjab "clean, green, and pollution-free."

Delhi Govt's Plan To Prevent Stubble Burning

Meanwhile, the Delhi administration has begun planning to address the problem of air pollution in the city, which is predicted to emerge during the first few months of the winter season. To stop stubble burning, the government has started planning to spray bio-decomposers in farm fields.

Officials claim that the Basmati and Non-Basmati paddy fields in Delhi will receive free applications of bio-decomposers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led administration. The agriculture department has been given the go-ahead to encourage the farmers to fill out the form as soon as feasible.

Also Read: PM-Kisan Scheme: 21 Lakh Farmers Selected In UP Found Ineligible In Probe, Says State Agriculture Minister

